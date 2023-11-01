Raiders' Garoppolo, 49ers' Kittle Among NFL and USAA Salute to Service Award Nominees

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver are among the 32 nominees for the 2023 NFL Salute to Service award presented by USAA.

The NFL announced the nominees Wednesday, with one coming from each team. Here is a look at the entire list of honorees, which includes current players, team legends and other team employees.

Arizona Cardinals: LB Dennis Gardeck

Atlanta Falcons: head coach Arthur Smith

Baltimore Ravens: cheerleaders

Buffalo Bills: LS Reid Ferguson

Carolina Panthers: TE Hayden Hurst

Chicago Bears: G Cody Whitehair

Cincinnati Bengals: security staff member Clint Walker

Cleveland Browns: player personnel and football operations manager Joy Tapajcik

Dallas Cowboys: EVP and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones

Denver Broncos: former LB Randy Gradishar

Detroit Lions: hometown hero coordinator Ronnie Cyrus

Green Bay Packers: RB Aaron Jones

Houston Texans: cheerleaders

Indianapolis Colts: COO Pete Ward

Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Devin Lloyd

Kansas City Chiefs: LS James Winchester

Las Vegas Raiders: QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Los Angeles Chargers: DL Morgan Fox

Los Angeles Rams: WR Cooper Kupp

Miami Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson

Minnesota Vikings: late head coach Bud Grant

New England Patriots: LS Joe Cardona

New Orleans Saints: LB Pete Werner

New York Giants: K Graham Gano

New York Jets: former RB Tony Richardson

Philadelphia Eagles: operations coordinator Cristian Narino Garcia

Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Levi Wallace

San Francisco 49ers: TE George Kittle

Seattle Seahawks: LB Joe Rhattigan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K Martin Gramatica

Tennessee Titans: G Peter Skoronski

Washington Commanders: Washington salute military program lead Chris Bailey

Fans can vote on their favorite nominee until the end of November. Three finalists will be chosen based on those votes, and a winner will be announced at the NFL Honors show ahead of the Super Bowl.

"Military servicemembers, veterans and their families are unique, and so are the ways in which the nominees for this season's Salute to Service Award presented by USAA show appreciation for the military community," said Major General (Ret.) Bob Whittle, USAA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff. "As NFL fans cast their votes, we hope the examples set by each nominee will lead to increased action by fans to honor, support and connect with all those who serve."

Introduced in 2011, the Salute to Service Award is given to the person within an organization who shows "commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs."

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera won the award last season. He will serve on a panel that determines this year's winner alongside other members of the military and NFL community.