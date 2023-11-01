CFB Coach Survey: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Should Be Punished for Alleged Sign-Stealing

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The majority of the college football world apparently believes Jim Harbaugh and Michigan gained a massive on-field advantage by stealing signs and should be punished for it.

Bruce Feldman and Max Olson of The Athletic surveyed head coaches, coordinators, assistants, analysts and staffers from teams representing all 10 FBS conferences and asked a number of questions regarding the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal.

While staffer Connor Stalions has already been suspended, it is clear there is a prevalent belief among the sport that these allegations are serious and Michigan should pay for it.

In fact, the average score of the 50 coaches asked to rate how serious the allegations are on a scale of 1-5 was a 4.2.

"It's easy to call plays when you know what the defense is," a Pac-12 head coach said. "It's a huge deal that someone went to another game and filmed all their signals. That's Spygate stuff. They were flying around the country? It's crazy."

What's more, 94 percent of those surveyed said there should be punishment waiting at the end of the NCAA's investigation with one Mountain West defensive coordinator summarizing an overall concern.

"Everyone is watching this," the defensive coordinator said. "A slap on the wrist and everyone will be doing it."

NCAA investigations typically take plenty of time to conclude, meaning Michigan may not face any significant repercussions this season. That is particularly notable since it is No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings and may very well win a conference and national title this season.

CFP chairman Boo Corrigan even said, "It's an NCAA issue, it's not a CFP issue," when asked about the scandal during an appearance on ESPN.

Yet a Big Ten staffer told The Athletic the conference should make sure the Wolverines cannot benefit from their activities this year.

"If you're doing it—which they did—and you're caught—which they were—and it's explicitly against the rules—which it is—and everyone believes that to some degree it's a competitive advantage, then they shouldn't be able to play in the Big Ten title game," the staffer said.

"The Big Ten owes 13 other programs the competitive balance and owes it to them to protect the sanctity of the conference. If that many programs have confirmed that he bought tickets specifically under his name, they can't play in the Big Ten title game. There's no gray area. It's explicitly against the rules."

The comments stand out because ESPN's Adam Rittenberg previously reported the conference could step in and issue a punishment before the NCAA.

Michigan being in the CFP race for a third consecutive year after it went 2-4 during the shortened 2020 campaign also stood out to many of those surveyed. It has been a remarkable turnaround for a program with two straight wins over Ohio State after approximately two decades of Buckeyes' dominance, two Big Ten titles and two CFP bids.

Yet 74 percent of those asked said the sign-stealing scandal has contributed to such a turnaround.

"They have the answers to the test," one person said. "Defense is all about anticipation, and then you take two steps in that direction. It's a way bigger benefit for a defense than an offense."

A Big 12 defensive assistant tried to paint a picture illustrating how easy it is for Michigan to win by gaining such an advantage.

"I mean, you're shooting fish in a barrel," the coach said. "If I was able to do what Michigan was doing, that would be the difference between big-time winning and losing. If you filmed all the signals from a game, you'd take that and put it into the film system and match up the play-by-play with what the opponent is running. And then, I mean, it's over. Having a steady film of the signals during a game would be mind-blowing."

As for Harbaugh—who has denied having any knowledge of the scheme—70 percent of those surveyed believe he knew about it. Some pointed to the pictures and videos that have emerged showing Stalions standing near Harbaugh and the coordinators with what appears to be sheets of the opponents' signals as further proof there was prevailing knowledge:

A report from Will Hobson of the Washington Post also suggests more than Stalions knew, as an outside firm presented evidence that videos from Wolverines scouts at other games were "uploaded to a computer drive maintained and accessed by Stalions as well as several other Michigan assistants and coaches."

For now, Michigan is undefeated and controls its own destiny in the race to win the national title.