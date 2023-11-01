CMU's Jim McElwain Addresses Connor Stalions' Alleged Presence on Sideline

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Now Central Michigan is involved in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal.

Photographs that appeared to show suspended Wolverines staff member Connor Stalions on the sideline for the Chippewas' season opener against Michigan State circulated around the internet Tuesday, and Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain addressed the controversy following his team's victory over Northern Illinois.

"We obviously are aware of a picture floating around of the sign-stealer guy," he told reporters.

"Our people are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of it. We were totally unaware of it. I certainly don't condone it in any way, shape or form. I do know that his name was on none of the passes that were let out. We just keep tracing it back and tracing it back and trying to figure it out. It's in good hands with our people. There's no place in football for that."

The pictures showed someone who resembled Stalions wearing a Central Michigan hat and shades on the team's sidelines during a night game.

There was even some speculation the glasses he was wearing could record:

While his potential presence didn't stop the Spartans from handling Central Michigan in a 31-7 victory, it raised suspicions given the ongoing NCAA investigation into the Wolverines' possible sign-stealing activities.

That it came in a game featuring one of Michigan's rivals made it all the more notable.

Adam Rittenberg and Pete Thamel of ESPN added more details, noting the man who is purported to be Stalions "appeared to shield his face any time a play ended near where he was standing."

He was also seen standing near offensive line coach Tavita Thompson and director of recruiting Michael McGee.

"The credential reads 'VB' and appears to be designated for the visiting bench area, which is different from a general sideline pass," Rittenberg and Thamel wrote. "It gives access to the designated area between the 20-yard lines, which is reserved for players, coaches, trainers and equipment staff. Schools are given a finite number of passes for each game."

This comes after ESPN's Thamel and Mark Schlabach reported earlier this month that Stalions purchased tickets to games involving 12 of a 13 possible Big Ten schools as well as some involving College Football Playoff contenders outside the conference.

Will Hobson of the Washington Post reported an outside investigative firm uncovered photographs of possible Michigan scouts at other games and that "cellphone videos depicting the coaching staffs from these games were uploaded to a computer drive maintained and accessed by Stalions as well as several other Michigan assistants and coaches."

Hobson also noted the sign-stealing operation was expected to send people to more than 40 games with a budget of more than $15,000.