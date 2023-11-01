Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says Trade Request Was to Bait Chiefs Into New Contract

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins four-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke with ex-star wideout Brandon Marshall on the latest edition of I Am Athlete and explained why he left the Kansas City Chiefs for the Fins during the 2022 offseason (40:30 mark).

"This is a lot to unpack, man. Strong question," Hill began when Marshall asked why he left via trade for the Dolphins, who proceeded to sign the wideout to a four-year, $120 million contract ($72.2 million guaranteed).

"You know what? To be honest, it was a situation where like my agent (Drew Rosenhaus) was trying to bait KC into giving me a contract. The idea was to never leave KC, and that's the first thing I told my agent by the way.

"I got on the phone, he was like, 'Reek, I'm gonna fly down to you tomorrow, we gonna talk about our plan of attack to how we gonna get you a new contract in KC.'

"And I was like look, as long as I don't get traded, because we just lost in the AFC Championship. I'm trying to get back at the Bengals bro, it's like, 'Okay, cool. We not gonna get traded, we just gonna get you a new deal.'

"He fly down the next day we talk and stuff like that. We still on the same page. He get on the phone with [Chiefs general manager Brett Veach], and he's like, 'Veach, look we gonna be forced to ask for a trade if you don't get 'Reek a contract.' Veach is like, 'OK...let's talk numbers...so they talk numbers.'

Hill then said that both quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid called him saying that the Chiefs were going to take care of him. Hill then said he was fine with playing on a team-friendly deal as long as the guaranteed money was right.

However, the guaranteed money appeared to be a sticking point between the Chiefs and Hill's camp.

"So that's when things began to go left, because my agent—you know how Drew Rosenhaus is—he going for the jugular. He like, 'look, we need that guaranteed money, dog.'

"So the Chiefs weren't budging at all, that's when you know I guess the trade began to come into Drew's head. He was like, ''Reek, we gonna get you traded for what you deserve.'

"I'm like, 'What do I deserve?' He's like, 'Bro, you deserve at least $70 million. I've been with you for four years now like and I see the potential."

Hill noted how agents can be but also referenced that he and Rosenhaus have a real personal relationship off the field.

So he put his trust in Rosenhaus, and Hill then said it came down to the Dolphins and New York Jets, who offered him even more guaranteed money.

Hill said he loved playing with the Dolphins in Madden and respected the team's history and greats but that he also loved actor and comedian Adam Sandler, a big Jets fan. Hill also referenced his desire to get into acting when his NFL career is through.

Hill's mother then intervened and said to remember the difference in state taxes (Florida notably does not have any). And so the Chiefs-Dolphins trade went through.

On Tuesday, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said the Hill deal worked out for both sides.

"I think that was a trade that worked out well for both parties," Hunt said Tuesday per a team transcript (h/t Grant Gordon of NFL.com). "Obviously, Tyreek is an incredible player and has done very well in his time with the Dolphins."

Hill caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022, and he's followed that up with 61 receptions for 1,014 yards and eight scores. The latter two stats are NFL-high marks this season.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs were able to win the Super Bowl last season despite missing Hill, and Kansas City is still faring well this year on its usual perch atop the AFC.