Giants' Tyrod Taylor Out vs. Jets; QB Taken to Hospital After Suffering Rib Injury

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor will not return to Sunday's contest against the New York Jets after suffering a rib injury in the second quarter.

Taylor's injury will be evaluated at a hospital.

Taylor landed awkwardly following a tackle by Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and went to the locker room shortly after.

With injured starter Daniel Jones sidelined for the third straight week, third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito took over in Taylor's absence.

Behind DeVito, running back Saquon Barkley will serve as backup quarterback for the remainder of the game, per ESPN's Field Yates.

DeVito is an undrafted player out of Illinois. Sunday marks the first NFL action of the New Jersey native's career.

Taylor previously suffered two cracked ribs during the first drive of his 2020 season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Prior to Week 2 that season, a team doctor attempting to inject pain-killing medication accidentally punctured Taylor's lung. Taylor did not start another game for the Chargers. He filed to sue the team doctor in 2021, arguing the punctured lung had cost him his first-string spot.



That was not the only time an injury ended Taylor's tenure as a starter with a team.

After suffering multiple concussions in 2017 with the Buffalo Bills, Taylor started the first three games of the 2018 season for the Cleveland Browns before suffering his third concussion in just over a year.

Following his stint with the Chargers, after starting the first two games of the 2021 season for the Houston Texans, Taylor suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for six games, then a wrist injury in December that contributed to him losing his starting job.

The Giants will hope for better injury luck this season for Taylor, who will be needed in the immediate future. Although the team does not believe Jones' neck injury is season-ending, the Giants are taking a slow approach to his return due to "significant weakness in his left (non-throwing) arm," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Taylor recorded eight yards on 4-of-7 passing and had been sacked twice at the time of the injury. He rushed five times for 33 yards.