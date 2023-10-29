X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Trade Rumors: Chase Young Linked to Bears; Commanders Get Offer for Montez Sweat

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 29, 2023

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Montez Sweat #90 and Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders run onto the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at FedExField on September 24, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images

    The Washington Commanders are reportedly listening to offers for both of their starting defensive ends in Chase Young and Montez Sweat ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

    According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Commanders' asking price on each player is a second-round pick, but they have only received offers involving third-round picks thus far.

    Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz added that the Commanders are now "actively initiating trade talks" for both players as well:

    Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that the Chicago Bears are pursuing Young, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the Commanders have an offer on the table for Sweat.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    NFL Trade Rumors: Chase Young Linked to Bears; Commanders Get Offer for Montez Sweat
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon