Report: Giants' Daniel Jones Took 'Increased' Scout Team Reps amid Injury Rehab

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Even though New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed some skepticism that Daniel Jones would return this season as he continues to deal with a neck injury, the veteran quarterback was working on the field with the scout team in practice this week.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Jones took "increased scout team reps" during Thursday's practice in a sign that he seems likely to return at some point.



Raanan also noted the Giants presumably would have put Jones on injured reserve and added another quarterback if they thought he was going to miss a significant period of time.

After ruling Jones out for this week's game against the New York Jets, Daboll made some comments that raised concerns about his starting quarterback's status for the rest of the season.

"All I'll tell you is I meet with the trainers and the doctors," Daboll said, "and what they tell me he can do, that's what we do."

Jones suffered the injury in New York's 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. His head and neck snapped backward as he was being sacked by Andrew Van Ginkel early in the fourth quarter.

Tyrod Taylor took over and finished the game after Jones left. He went 9-of-12 for 86 yards in relief duty.

There have been indications that Jones is on the upswing. He didn't practice all week and was ruled out for Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills.

The Giants officially listed Jones as questionable last week against the Washington Commanders after he was able to practice on a limited basis. He wound up being inactive for the game, but it was at least a sign of progress.

Jones was once again limited in practice this week, but the Giants elected to rule him out early.

Things haven't gone well for Jones or the Giants this season after a surprise playoff appearance in 2022. He's completing a career-high 68.9 percent of his attempts, but has just two touchdowns and six interceptions in five games.

Jones has been sacked on an NFL-high 15.6 percent of his dropbacks. He's been sacked 28 times overall, second only to Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders (40).

Taylor has looked better under center in his two starts. The 34-year-old is completing 64.6 percent of his attempts for 479 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions over the past two weeks.