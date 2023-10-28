Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 9 OddsOctober 28, 2023
Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 9 Odds
The Oklahoma Sooners do not have an easy path to the Big 12 Championship Game.
Brent Venables' team plays three road games over its next four contests, starting with Week 9's trip to face the Kansas Jayhawks.
The upcoming schedule combined with Week 8's close home win over the UCF Knights should open up some concern about the Sooners' ability to remain undefeated until the first week of December.
Saturday presents a perfect opportunity for the Sooners to flex their muscle in a potentially tricky road contest to silence some critics.
The Sooners are a 8.5-point favorite against a Kansas team that has dealt with quarterback injuries all season.
A big win in Lawrence may be exactly what Oklahoma needs to reset going into November.
Oklahoma is one of a few single-digit favorites who can be trusted on Saturday. A few of the ideal favorites to bet should have easier paths to victory at home.
No. 6 Oklahoma (-8.5) at Kansas
For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.
Saturday, Noon ET, Fox
Oklahoma was one play away from going to overtime at home against the UCF Knights last week.
That performance should serve as a wake-up call to the Sooners that they need to be much better to reach the Big 12 Championship Game with an undefeated mark.
Scoring behind Dillon Gabriel has not been the issue for the sixth-ranked team in the country.
Gabriel, who has 19 touchdown passes, led the Sooners to 115 points over the last three games.
The Sooners defense has a chance to make a statement of sorts against a Kansas offense that averages 443.1 total yards per game.
Kansas will put everything into Saturday's game because it is its best chance to pull off a marquee upset in 2023.
However, Kansas looked shaky in two of its last three games against the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are two of the top four teams in the Big 12.
Kansas allowed a combined 79 points to Texas and OK State and its offense, led by backup quarterback Jason Bean, failed to keep up with both opponents.
The Jayhawks have played much better at home, but their performances against the higher-quality teams in the Big 12 is worrying, and that could lead to a 40-point performance out of Oklahoma, which leads to a double-digit point win and a cover.
Michigan State at Minnesota (-6.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are all of a sudden in the mix for the Big Ten Championship Game.
Minnesota's road upset of the Iowa Hawkeyes leveled the standings in the Big Ten West.
A win over the Michigan State Spartans in Week 9 combined with the Wisconsin Badgers' expected home loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes would put Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin all at 3-2 in league play. The Nebraska Cornhuskers can join the trio with a home victory over the Purdue Boilermakers.
Minnesota should avoid a let down from its big win over Iowa since it is playing arguably the worst power-five team.
Michigan State comes into Minnesota on a five-game losing streak in which four of the losses were by double digits. The Spartans blew a double-digit lead against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the other defeat.
The Spartans produced a single-digit point total in three of those defeats, and another meager offensive performance could be in the cards against a Minnesota defense that held Iowa to 10 points in Week 8.
A spread bet on Minnesota should show trust in the Gophers' progress, but it is also a fade of Michigan State and its wretched form.
Cincinnati at Oklahoma State (-7.5)
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Oklahoma State is one win away from setting up one of the most meaningful Bedlam games against Oklahoma in recent history.
Mike Gundy's Cowboys righted things after a rough September and they come into Week 9 with a 3-1 record in Big 12.
Running back Ollie Gordon has been the star of OK State's resurrection. The sophomore has four straight 100-yard rushing games and had 282 yards on 29 carries in Week 8.
A heavy dose of Gordon should wear down the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday night.
Cincinnati has not won a game yet in its first season of Big 12 play. Its defense conceded over 30 points in each of the last three contests.
OK State can dominate the time of possession behind Gordon and it can ride the momentum created by a night crowd in Stillwater.
The Cowboys' three-game winning run started with a night home game against the Kansas State Wildcats in which they shocked one of the teams in contention to reach the Big 12 Championship Game.
A commanding home win would generate buzz around Stillwater that the Cowboys could upset Oklahoma next week in the final Bedlam meeting with the two programs in the Big 12.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.