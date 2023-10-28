Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 9 Odds

1 of 3

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.

Saturday, Noon ET, Fox

Oklahoma was one play away from going to overtime at home against the UCF Knights last week.

That performance should serve as a wake-up call to the Sooners that they need to be much better to reach the Big 12 Championship Game with an undefeated mark.

Scoring behind Dillon Gabriel has not been the issue for the sixth-ranked team in the country.

Gabriel, who has 19 touchdown passes, led the Sooners to 115 points over the last three games.

The Sooners defense has a chance to make a statement of sorts against a Kansas offense that averages 443.1 total yards per game.



Kansas will put everything into Saturday's game because it is its best chance to pull off a marquee upset in 2023.

However, Kansas looked shaky in two of its last three games against the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are two of the top four teams in the Big 12.

Kansas allowed a combined 79 points to Texas and OK State and its offense, led by backup quarterback Jason Bean, failed to keep up with both opponents.