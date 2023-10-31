10 Wild Cards That Could Change the NBA Season

10 Wild Cards That Could Change the NBA SeasonOctober 31, 2023
Every NBA season has some wild twists and turns. Take the Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 campaign, for example. They started 2-10, then a series of trades at the deadline saw them end the year in the Western Conference Finals.
The start of 2023-24 has already shown some wild cards that can significantly affect this season. There are potential trades and teams that might be on the rise that could upset the balance of the standings.
It is still being determined when these wild cards might be played, but here are 10 possible X-factors that could impact the 2023-24 season.
The James Harden Trade
There was a time when a player of James Harden's caliber became available that teams would fall over themselves to trade for him.
However, that has not been the case after his latest trade demand. The only team to seriously consider taking him was the Los Angeles Clippers, but they have stepped away from the table, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN..
That said, where the 34-year-old ends up can have a big impact on the season.
Last season, Harden led the NBA in assists, shot 38.7 percent from three and averaged 21 points per night. Landing in the right spot might push a team over the top.
As the season progresses and teams see where they stand, it is easy to convince yourself that adding a talent like Harden might be the missing piece.
The Clippers could quickly jump back into the fray if they struggle or someone goes down with an injury. And the Chicago Bulls' start to the season has been disastrous, which could lead to a desperate swing to stay relevant.
Harden getting traded to the right team could create a new contender in the NBA.
What If the Pelicans Are Healthy?
When we ask "What if the Pelicans stay healthy?" we mean what if Zion Williamson stays healthy this season.
Last season, the Pelicans were hanging around the top three for the first quarter of the season. They even held onto the No. 1 seed for a while in December. Once the calendar flipped to 2023, the injuries began to pile up, and New Orleans plummeted.
Defenses have not had an answer for Zion when he has been on the court. On opening night, he had 23 points and two monster dunks on back-to-back plays. One of those dunks was over Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Western Conference is stacked with talent, and New Orleans is one of those talented teams. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are good running mates with Williamson, Herb Jones is a full-on defensive stopper, and Jonas Valančiūnas provides power down low.
If the Pelicans can keep Williamson healthy, they could be a top-four team in the West.
How Toronto Can Alter the Contender Landscape
This is the same position the Toronto Raptors were in last season. There was a lot of smoke around the team at the trade deadline, and fans should expect that again.
They have two players who will be coveted on the trade market: Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. If either or both players are moved, it could alert the championship race.
Siakam and the Raptors have yet to agree on a contract extension, meaning he'll be a free agent next summer. Anunoby has a player option he is likely to exercise, making him a free agent. Toronto cannot risk losing them for nothing.
Teams made many calls up north last trade deadline to pry away Anunoby. In particular, Memphis could have used another wing defender for a playoff run. And there were rumors this past offseason that Siakam was available.
Contenders in both conferences would have serious interest if one or both are available by the trade deadline. As a three-and-D player, Anunoby could be the missing piece on teams like Memphis or New Orleans, while Siakam could be an even bigger prize for a contender.
If the Raptors do decide to trade them, they could change the whole contender conversation.
A Potential Superstar Trade
Last season, the NBA saw two superstar trades when Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were moved around the deadline. There is the possibility of another star or two being moved this year, beyond James Harden or Pascal Siakam.
The moment Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers, a timer was set in Cleveland.
The Cavs must prove to him that they can be a contender before he becomes a free agent. The clock is ticking and with the 27-year-old's free agency almost two years away, they might decide to trade before losing him for nothing. This is a name Miami will likely keep an eye on.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are becoming an expensive roster quickly after the extension given to Jaden McDaniels. That might mean Karl-Anthony Towns could be on the move sooner rather than later.
If the Harden trade forces the Sixers to take a step back, there is a strong chance Joel Embiid will demand a trade away. That would be a full-on earthquake in the NBA, as several teams will make a run at him.
This all, of course, does not account for a possible surprise no one is prepared for.
Ben Simmons Finds His Defensive Game Again
Yes, yes, yes, this is another slide covering the idea of Ben Simmons getting back to form, but this one is a bit different.
What if Ben Simmons is back to being an All-NBA Defensive player? How high does that raise the Brooklyn Nets' ceiling?
Before the meltdown against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Simmons was one of the best defenders in the NBA. He could guard every position on the floor, which is why he made two All-Defensive teams in his first four years in the NBA.
The Nets' offense will be a heavy dose of Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie, but if Simmons returns to his past form, Brooklyn can be one of the best defensive teams in the league. A combination with Nic Claxton could make it challenging to get shots at the rim.
Brooklyn's ceiling goes up if Simmons is the old Simmons because it could finish with a top-five defense. It's a wild card to watch for early on.
Clippers Take the Regular Season Seriously
The poster child of load-management has been the Los Angeles Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the last few years. Health has been a problem for the team, but there was always a sense that the regular season did not matter to L.A.
The Clippers' approach has changed to start the year. Head coach Ty Lue told reporters in August: "We've also got to take the regular season more seriously as far as coming in and playing hard every night and winning games and playing games."
Taking the regular season more seriously means more games from Leonard and George, assuming they are in good health. That could move the Clippers into the top three in the West. They certainly have the talent to be a top Western Conference team.
If the Clippers take the regular season seriously, it will raise the level of competition in the West.
Bulls or Wizards Have a Fire Sale
The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards might be heading toward an awful season, and they both have a lot of intriguing players who could be moved at the trade deadline.
We have a feeling we know how Billy Donovan felt when he walked into the Bulls locker room after Game 1. He found a heated discussion among the players, which then led to a players-only meeting.
That is not a good sign to start the season. Last year, there was talk that the Bulls could move guys such as Zach LaVine and/or DeMar DeRozan. Smart front offices will monitor how Chicago responds if its season goes south quickly. LaVine, DeRozan, Alex Caruso and even Coby White could all help a playoff team.
The Wizards re-signed Kyle Kuzma in the offseason and acquired Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones, but this team is not going to be very good. It gave up 143 points in the first game of the season, and it may be time to cash in to start accumulating assets.
Jones is in the last year of his deal and might not be expected to stay in Washington long-term. Around the deadline, he could be flipped into a late first-round pick from a team desperate for point guard play. There could be high interest in an impact player like Kuzma or a walking bucket in Poole.
A fire sale from the Bulls or Wizards could reshape the playoff race after the deadline.
What Happens to Malcolm Brogdon?
Another name on the trade block to watch is Malcolm Brogdon, since the Blazers will be a young team that is not expected to be good this season.
There is no reason to keep the 30-year-old around, but he could help several teams, which should give the Blazers some leverage.
The range of teams that could use Brogdon goes from contenders looking for improved point guard play, playoff teams looking to avoid the play-in or a potential young team jumping into the play-in tournament.
For a team that misses out on Harden, Brogdon could be a nice consolation prize. The Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz could use a steady hand to help their young stars make a run to the playoffs.
Spurs Push for Play-In Spot
In the world of multiverses, there is one that has the San Antonio Spurs battling for a play-in spot. That's even easier to digest after watching a toe-to-toe, opening-night battle with the Dallas Mavericks despite Victor Wembanyama's foul trouble.
A case can be made that the Spurs could compete in the West this season. The 2023 No. 1 pick gives them a strong defensive stalwart, while Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson have the ability to put the ball in the bucket. Zach Collins, Jeremy Sochan, and Tre Jones are good players around the French phenom.
The team has a lot of young talent and still needs to learn how to win, but there is a more than zero percent chance the Spurs will make a push for the play-in.
Everything would have to go right. Wembanyama needs to play at a Defensive Player of the Year level, and Vassell and Johnson light it up from the outside. Sochan and Jones have to create enough plays for everyone else while Collins anchors the middle so Wemby can stay off centers.
This might be unlikely, but the Spurs have been waiting for a star-level talent like Wembanyama, and they have good enough talent around him to keep them in the mix late in the season.
OKC Thunder Sneak into Top Four
The Oklahoma City Thunder are everyone's favorite pick to make a leap this season, but it might be a more significant jump than most people are ready for.
Some of that has to do with being a well-constructed team and getting Chet Holmgren on the floor this season, but the other reason might be because of the teams ahead of them.
The Thunder are a young squad, but a lot of the teams ahead of them aren't. Two games into the season, the Phoenix Suns have yet to play their entire lineup, and the Los Angeles Lakers are already trying to limit LeBron James' minutes.
An earlier slide focused on the LA Clippers taking the regular season seriously, but what if they don't? The Golden State Warriors started the season with Draymond Green in street clothes, and that was an older team.
Oklahoma City's youth and talent might find the team in a position where it's battling for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. If the Thunder do that, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will get a lot of MVP votes.