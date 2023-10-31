10 Wild Cards That Could Change the NBA Season

10 of 10

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are everyone's favorite pick to make a leap this season, but it might be a more significant jump than most people are ready for.

Some of that has to do with being a well-constructed team and getting Chet Holmgren on the floor this season, but the other reason might be because of the teams ahead of them.

The Thunder are a young squad, but a lot of the teams ahead of them aren't. Two games into the season, the Phoenix Suns have yet to play their entire lineup, and the Los Angeles Lakers are already trying to limit LeBron James' minutes.

An earlier slide focused on the LA Clippers taking the regular season seriously, but what if they don't? The Golden State Warriors started the season with Draymond Green in street clothes, and that was an older team.