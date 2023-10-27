Chiefs' Justyn Ross Placed on Exempt List After Arrest for Alleged Battery, More

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been placed on the commissioner's exempt list stemming from his arrest earlier this week.

The NFL announced the move on Friday. Ross is prevented from practicing or attending games with the Chiefs while he's on the list.

Per ESPN's Adam Teicher, Ross was arrested Monday in Johnson County on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and criminal property damage of less than $1,000. He pleaded not guilty to both charges during an arraignment hearing on Tuesday and is due back in court on Dec. 4.

Ross was initially facing a felony charge of criminal damage of more than $1,000 but less than $25,000, but it was amended to a misdemeanor and damage of less than $1,000.

Per Grant Flanders and Sean McDowell of Fox 4 in Kansas City, Ross' ex-girlfriend appeared in court on Tuesday to ask the judge not to let Ross see her again and to get permission to retrieve her belongings from his residence.

An attorney for Ross received permission for their request to have a member of Ross' family present at the house when his ex-girlfriend arrives to retrieve her items.

Flanders and McDowell noted court officials, police, attorneys and Ross' family members refused to answer questions about what happened that led to the arrest.

Per the rules of the commissioner's exempt list, he will continue to be paid his weekly salary as long as he is on the Chiefs roster. Under the NFL's personal conduct policy, Ross could be subject to a fine and/or suspension.

Ross signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He played three seasons at Clemson from 2018 to '21, missing all of 2020 due to neck and spine issues that required surgery.