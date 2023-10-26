Newcastle's Sandro Tonali Banned 10 Months for Breaches of Gambling Rules

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Italian football federation (FIGC) reached an agreement with Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali on a 10-month ban after he gambled on matches.

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina confirmed Tonali's plea agreement includes eight months of rehabilitation. Tonali's agent said the 23-year-old is suffering from a gambling addiction.

"The rules call for a certain number of years of suspension, but the plea bargain and extenuating circumstances have been taken into consideration and the players' collaboration went above and beyond, therefore we must continue to respect the rules we have established for ourselves," Gravina said to Sky Sports Italia (via the BBC).

On Friday, FIFA extended the ban worldwide, making the suspension immediate and ruling him out of Newcastle's match on Saturday against Wolves.

Tonali was implicated in a wider scandal across Italian soccer. Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli already received a seven-month ban, and Aston Villa also confirmed midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo is cooperating with authorities.

Tonali admitted in a hearing before the FIGC to gambling on matches while playing for AC Milan in Serie A. ESPN noted he faced a suspension of up to three years because of the offense.

While he avoided the worst-case scenario, the Italy international will not only miss the remainder of the 2023-24 Premier League season, but he will also be ineligible for Euro 2024. The Azzurri have yet to qualify with two matches remaining.

Newcastle signed Tonali from Milan for £55 million this past summer as the club looks to build on its fourth-place finish last season. He had a bright start for the Magpies, scoring in their 5-1 victory over Aston Villa to open the domestic campaign.

Before the suspension was handed down, manager Eddie Howe said Newcastle will continue to support Tonali as the process unfolded.

"I see the person, I see the human, I see the pain and distress," he told reporters. "That's why my thoughts are always with the player and making sure we look after him. Sandro loves the game and is absolutely devastated.