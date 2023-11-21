MLB Rumors: Mike Shildt to Be Hired as Padres' New Manager to Replace Bob Melvin

Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres have found their man, as they reportedly plan on hiring Mike Shildt as their next manager.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news, and Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported that the Padres will announce Shildt as their new manager on Tuesday.

Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reported on Nov. 6 that the Padres were down to three final candidates, and now it's clear that Shildt separated himself from the pack.

Shildt will be replacing Bob Melvin, who departed San Diego this offseason after two years as manager to accept the same position with the San Francisco Giants. The Padres didn't receive compensation for Melvin's move to the Bay Area.

"I think, as we went through the process the last two years, like any relationship, there were things you liked [and] there were things that we felt we could've done better," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said after Melvin's departure. "For us, there clearly was a path forward -- that we have a good group and could have success. But this gives us an opportunity to really start focusing on adding a manager that from our standpoint fits what we're trying to do -- fits our team and our clubhouse, and somebody that's going to help lead this club here moving forward."

The Padres feel like they've found that in Shildt, who spent the 2022 season in a player development role with them. Prior to joining San Diego, Shildt served as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals for four seasons from 2018 to 2021. He led the team to three playoff appearances, including a trip to the NLCS in 2019 after placing first in the NL Central that season.

Shildt is taking over a Padres team that finished third in the NL West with an 82-80 record and failed to make the playoffs despite having the third-highest payroll in the majors last season. Their disappointing showing in 2023 came after they made a surprising run to the 2022 NLCS.

San Diego has a star-studded lineup that includes Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts. Still, the team had a middling offense that ranked 13th in MLB in runs scored (752) and 20th in batting average (.244).