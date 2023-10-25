Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Sued After His Dog Allegedly Bit Man on Flight in May

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

A man is suing Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, saying Kuzma's dog "viciously" bit him while he was approaching the cabin of the plane.

Per a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Bernardo Tosto said that Kuzma's dog bit his right arm on May 4 near the Van Nuys (California) airport.

Tosto, who is suing for unspecified damages, said that he suffered "severe injuries" and that Kuzma "did not take any action to secure the dog."

The 28-year-old Kuzma is entering his seventh NBA season and third with the Washington Wizards after playing four years with the Los Angeles Lakers. Kuzma just averaged a career-high 21.2 points while posting 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.