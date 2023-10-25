X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Sued After His Dog Allegedly Bit Man on Flight in May

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 25, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC -  OCTOBER 12: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 12, 2023 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    A man is suing Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, saying Kuzma's dog "viciously" bit him while he was approaching the cabin of the plane.

    Per a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Bernardo Tosto said that Kuzma's dog bit his right arm on May 4 near the Van Nuys (California) airport.

    Tosto, who is suing for unspecified damages, said that he suffered "severe injuries" and that Kuzma "did not take any action to secure the dog."

    The 28-year-old Kuzma is entering his seventh NBA season and third with the Washington Wizards after playing four years with the Los Angeles Lakers. Kuzma just averaged a career-high 21.2 points while posting 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

    He signed a four-year, $90 million contract this offseason to remain in Washington.

    Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Sued After His Dog Allegedly Bit Man on Flight in May
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon