Chandler Jones Told Police 'I Have 112 Sacks, I Play for the Raiders' in Arrest Video

Michael Owens/Getty Images

It appears former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones tried to avoid riding in a police cruiser following his September arrest for violating a temporary protection order.

In video of the arrest obtained by TMZ Sports, Jones insisted he couldn't fit in the vehicle, telling police, "Look at me. I'm 6'5". I'm a professional athlete, bro. I have 112 sacks—I play for the Raiders."

Among other things said, Jones also told the officers that he wouldn't sue them, adding, "I'm a millionaire."

Jones was arrested in September on two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order after going to the home of a woman identified as his ex-girlfriend and taking things from her backyard. After he left the property, he allegedly sent the woman videos of him burning the items he took.

In the video of the arrest, Jones told officers that he was at the property because he "was taking out her trash, and I was just dropping off the dumpster in the backseat. No problem."

The 33-year-old was initially served with a protection order after his ex-girlfriend alleged she was the victim of domestic battery and that Jones was the offender. Jones allegedly shoved the woman into a railing. While she was left uninjured, she reported the domestic violence incident.

The Raiders released Jones shortly after his arrest, which was only the latest in a series of incidents involving the former Pro Bowler.

Prior to his arrest, Jones went on a social media tirade on X, formerly known as Twitter, making unfound claims about head coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders organization as a whole.

He also wrote in a social media post that he was hospitalized "against my will" by the Las Vegas Fire Department and taken to a behavioral health facility.

In journal entries shared by Jones, he wrote that "the police said that people were concerned about me because of my posts online" and "I'm still confused on what I did wrong."