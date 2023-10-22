X

    USA F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Verstappen Wins 50th Career Race; Lewis Hamilton 2nd

    Julia StumbaughOctober 22, 2023

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
    Mark Thompson/Getty Images

    Max Verstappen secured the 50th victory of his Formula 1 career with a first-place finish at Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

    It only took him 181 races to reach the milestone.

    ESPN F1 @ESPNF1

    Max Verstappen becomes the second-fastest driver ever to reach 50 career wins in F1 🏆<br><br>Michael Schumacher is the only driver to reach that milestone in fewer races 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/sN6G7toBOv">pic.twitter.com/sN6G7toBOv</a>

    This podium win wasn't as clear-cut a victory for the Red Bull driver as past wins, however. Long-time rival Lewis Hamilton finished the final lap within three seconds of Verstappen.

    "You could see, it was very close to the end," Verstappen said after the race, per NBC Sports' Sahil Kapur. "I was struggling a lot on the braking."

    Formula 1 @F1

    RACE CLASSIFICATION (LAP 56/56)<br><br>Verstappen takes the chequered flag for the 15th time this season<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USGP</a> <a href="https://t.co/qB6mlCmsz8">pic.twitter.com/qB6mlCmsz8</a>

    Heading into the race, Verstappen was a favorite to win after securing his third consecutive World Drivers' Championship title and 14th Grand Prix title of 2023 in Qatar earlier this month, even given his sixth-place start.

    At Turn 1, however, it was Lando Norris in the lead. Norris was racing in his 100th career Grand Prix, and his hot start earned excitement from fans hoping for Norris' first career win in the landmark race.

    Formula 1 @F1

    ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️<br>⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️<br><br>LIGHTS OUT IN AUSTIN!!!<br><br>The perfect start for Lando Norris! The McLaren driver leads into Turn 1 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USGP</a> <a href="https://t.co/emjixZp7d8">pic.twitter.com/emjixZp7d8</a>

    andy @iiiuminateandy

    me pretending to be a formula 1 car so i can go on track and block everyone from overtaking lando norris <a href="https://t.co/JgdFrB3EKG">pic.twitter.com/JgdFrB3EKG</a>

    TheCheckeredF1ag @checkeredf1ag

    Me planning how I'm going to keep lando norris in the lead from my couch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/landonorris?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#landonorris</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/McLaren?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#McLaren</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AustinGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AustinGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USAGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USAGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Formula1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Formula1</a> <a href="https://t.co/TL8VqnEK0d">pic.twitter.com/TL8VqnEK0d</a>

    Norris couldn't hold onto the lead past the 28th lap, where he was overtaken by Verstappen.

    Formula 1 @F1

    LAP 28/56 <br><br>Norris fights all he can but Verstappen will not be denied <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USGP</a> <a href="https://t.co/4S6OV3GxiB">pic.twitter.com/4S6OV3GxiB</a>

    Pits from Verstappen and Norris allowed Lewis Hamilton to take the lead past Charles Leclerc with 20 laps remaining.

    Hasan Özsoy @OzsoyHasan

    Verstappen or Hamilton. Like old good days. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USGP</a>

    JM @joshm88_

    Mercedes are trying to emulate Verstappen's strategy of last year's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USGP</a> with Hamilton.<br><br>We can only watch and hope they are able to pull it off! 🙏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a>

    By Lap 41, Norris, LeClerc and Hamilton were all within seven seconds of Verstappen's lead.

    Formula 1 @F1

    LAP 41/56<br><br>It's tight at the top! 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USGP</a> <a href="https://t.co/md8ZEbJGGn">pic.twitter.com/md8ZEbJGGn</a>

    Marcus Langford @BodyBldrMarcus

    This year's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USGP</a> has been nothing short of amazing to watch. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Formula1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Formula1</a>

    By Lap 54, Hamilton had closed the gap to 3.6 seconds.

    By the final lap, that was down to less than two— but Verstappen prevailed to secure the win.

    Hamilton came one step closer to what he says is his "goal" of challenging Sergio Perez for second place in the Driver's Championship by cutting the gap in the standings down to 19 points.

    Verstappen will walk away with his 15th win of 2023, tying the record he set last season. He will have four more chances to set a new standard for the most victories in one F1 season, starting with the Mexican Grand Prix on October 30.