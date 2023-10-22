USA F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Verstappen Wins 50th Career Race; Lewis Hamilton 2nd

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen secured the 50th victory of his Formula 1 career with a first-place finish at Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

It only took him 181 races to reach the milestone.

This podium win wasn't as clear-cut a victory for the Red Bull driver as past wins, however. Long-time rival Lewis Hamilton finished the final lap within three seconds of Verstappen.

"You could see, it was very close to the end," Verstappen said after the race, per NBC Sports' Sahil Kapur. "I was struggling a lot on the braking."

Heading into the race, Verstappen was a favorite to win after securing his third consecutive World Drivers' Championship title and 14th Grand Prix title of 2023 in Qatar earlier this month, even given his sixth-place start.

At Turn 1, however, it was Lando Norris in the lead. Norris was racing in his 100th career Grand Prix, and his hot start earned excitement from fans hoping for Norris' first career win in the landmark race.

Norris couldn't hold onto the lead past the 28th lap, where he was overtaken by Verstappen.

Pits from Verstappen and Norris allowed Lewis Hamilton to take the lead past Charles Leclerc with 20 laps remaining.

By Lap 41, Norris, LeClerc and Hamilton were all within seven seconds of Verstappen's lead.

By Lap 54, Hamilton had closed the gap to 3.6 seconds.

By the final lap, that was down to less than two— but Verstappen prevailed to secure the win.

Hamilton came one step closer to what he says is his "goal" of challenging Sergio Perez for second place in the Driver's Championship by cutting the gap in the standings down to 19 points.