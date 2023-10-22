Police: Indiana Basketball's 5-Star Mackenzie Mgbako Arrested on Misdemeanor Charges

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Indiana men's basketball player Mackenzie Mgbako was arrested and booked Sunday morning on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, per Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star.

Both charges are considered Class A misdemeanors, and police in Bloomington, Indiana, said he was booked at 3:16 a.m. and released after he posted bond more than two hours later.

Mgbako is an incoming freshman on the team and was a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

"IU Athletics is aware of the situation," an athletic department spokesperson said, per Osterman. "We will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants."

Mgbako initially committed to Duke but reopened his recruitment in April before choosing the Hoosiers.

He is expected to be one of Indiana's go-to options on the floor this season, and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected him as a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft.