The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 294

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Most considered it a particularly brutal low blow. Some contended it was and acting job not seen since Brian Bosworth in Stone Cold. Either way, the star turn so desperately sought by unbeaten bantamweight Javid Basharat didn't happen.

The Afghan-based "Snow Leopard" arrived with a 14-0 pro record and three straight UFC wins but the rise was at least temporarily halted when his scheduled three-rounder with Victor Henry was deemed a no contest just 15 seconds into Round 2.

Combat ended and drama began when Basharat's left foot connected with Henry's testicles on a kick attempt, immediately sending the Californian face first to the mat in agony.

Basharat, meanwhile, contended that the blow had landed cleanly on Henry's left thigh, and a replay shown to the in-house crowd stopped as the foot completed a follow through and was indeed squarely on Henry's thigh.

The aftermath reached comical levels as Henry writhed in pain and a cageside physician arrived and seemed to argue with him about whether he ought to be suffering.

The announce team sided with Henry, with Paul Felder suggesting "The replay may matter for the record book but that strike hit his groin. An official can't convince you that you didn't get hit in the balls. That'd be a case of all-time theatrics."

Henry was unable to continue after the prescribed five-minute recovery time and the non-contest declaration was issued as the stricken fighter was helped to the locker room. A subsequent report said he was vomiting and was being taken to a local hospital.