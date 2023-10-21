The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 294October 21, 2023
The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 294
It's the weekend and people are beating one another up in a cage.
Must be a UFC Saturday.
The mixed martial arts conglomerate is back in its international playpen in the United Arab Emirates, where a 13-bout card is underway at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
The top five matches comprise the pay-per-view portion billed as UFC 294 and featuring a pair of reconstructed headline bouts. Lightweight champ Islam Makhachev will meet familiar foe Alexander Volkanovski in a reconfigured title match at 155 pounds, while middleweight boogeyman Khamzat Chimaev meets ex-welterweight Kamaru Usman at 185.
Makhachev had been scheduled to meet the man from whom he won the belt, Charles Oliveira, while Chimaev was supposed to fight ex-title challenger Paulo Costa. Oliveira pulled out after suffering an eye cut in training while Costa sustained a staph infection in his elbow.
The B/R combat team is in place to take it all in and compile a real-time list of the show's definitive winners and losers. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.
Loser: Taking a Bow
Most considered it a particularly brutal low blow. Some contended it was and acting job not seen since Brian Bosworth in Stone Cold. Either way, the star turn so desperately sought by unbeaten bantamweight Javid Basharat didn't happen.
The Afghan-based "Snow Leopard" arrived with a 14-0 pro record and three straight UFC wins but the rise was at least temporarily halted when his scheduled three-rounder with Victor Henry was deemed a no contest just 15 seconds into Round 2.
Combat ended and drama began when Basharat's left foot connected with Henry's testicles on a kick attempt, immediately sending the Californian face first to the mat in agony.
Basharat, meanwhile, contended that the blow had landed cleanly on Henry's left thigh, and a replay shown to the in-house crowd stopped as the foot completed a follow through and was indeed squarely on Henry's thigh.
The aftermath reached comical levels as Henry writhed in pain and a cageside physician arrived and seemed to argue with him about whether he ought to be suffering.
The announce team sided with Henry, with Paul Felder suggesting "The replay may matter for the record book but that strike hit his groin. An official can't convince you that you didn't get hit in the balls. That'd be a case of all-time theatrics."
Henry was unable to continue after the prescribed five-minute recovery time and the non-contest declaration was issued as the stricken fighter was helped to the locker room. A subsequent report said he was vomiting and was being taken to a local hospital.
"I guess that means you can take the fighter at his word as to where that kick landed," Jon Anik said.
Winner: Unleashing the Animal
Mike Breeden wasn't the most popular fighter on the card.
And after missing weight by better than three pounds then losing the first two rounds to unbeaten lightweight prospect Anshul Jubli, he needed to change the narrative.
So he started talking. And gesturing. And barking.
Three minutes later, he was celebrating.
Making just his second UFC appearance in his eighth pro fight, Jubli was visibly flummoxed by the unorthodox attack and was on the receiving end of several hard blows as Breeden gained momentum. Ultimately, a hard left-right combination dropped Jubli to the mat and referee Marc Goddard immediately intervened, ending it by KO at 3:00 of the third.
"I just had to get in his head. This is what I do," said Breeden, who'd dropped three in a row in the Octagon after a decision loss on Dana White's Contender Series in 2020. "I know I have a bad record in the UFC, but I know I'm one of the best in the world. I needed to get my feet set in here. I'm a dog. You're gonna have to put me away to get me out."
Loser: Hitting the Mark
Whaddya know? Dana White seems to know what he's looking at.
The UFC czar's "If You Don't Know, Now You Know" clip on Instagram had gotten more than 80,000 likes by midday Saturday and his suggestion that the featherweight bout matching Nathaniel Wood and Muhammad Naimov would be a banger was largely on target.
Unfortunately for Wood, so were Naimov's knees and feet.
Wood was dumped to the floor by a knee to the groin in the first round and rattled once again by a kick in the second, but neither of those infractions—nor grazing shots later in the fight—drew point deductions from referee Lukasz Bosacki.
The official's reticence to go beyond verbal warnings proved noteworthy in the end when Wood, a -310 favorite according to DraftKings, came out on the short end of three 29-28 scorecards and therefore saw a three-fight win streak end via unanimous decision.
Both Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder expected a point deduction when Naimov's kick landed just after the start of the second round, not long after the knee had promoted a two-minute timeout toward the end of the first. But it never came, and Wood's frustration was visible when he yelled toward the crowd when boos rained down as he grimaced.
Naimov is now 2-0 in the UFC while Wood dropped to 7-3.
Winner: Maintaining a Standard
They're in a challenging position.
The broadcast table team of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Paul Felder is assembled by the UFC and not a third party, so it's understandable if they don't always stomp on the gas pedal when issues arise that aren't exactly complimentary to the promotion.
But they at least leaned toward impartial journalism on Saturday.
The team's ex-fighters, Cormier and Felder, were ready, willing and able to at least question, if not outright incinerate, the professionalism of Viktoriia Dudakova as she entered the cage a day after missing weight for a strawweight bout with Jinh Yu Frey.
Dudakova came in at 116.6 pounds, which was six-tenths beyond the contracted non-title limit of 116 and forced her to surrender 20 percent of her purse to Frey, who was right on the agreed-to weight number.
Only one of the remaining 24 fighters on the card, lightweight Mike Breeden, missed weight. The 34-year-old from Missouri came in 3.5 pounds beyond the 156-pound limit for his prelim bout with Anshul Jubli, who weighed-in at 155.5.
Breeden said a left eye cut sustained in training two weeks ago impacted his weight, but he also wound up victorious, stopping Jubli in three rounds.
"That's their No. 1 job, to get on the scale and make weight," Felder said, "and you have to question them if they don't do it. If you're a professional it's what you're supposed to do, no excuses."
Full Card Results
Main Card
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
Preliminary Card
Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry declared no contest (unintentional foul), 0:15, Round 2
Sedriques Dumas def. Abu Azaitar by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Mike Breeden def. Anshul Jubli by KO (punches), 3:00, Round 3
Muhammad Naimov def. Nathaniel Wood by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Viktoriia Dudakova def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Shara Magomedov def. Bruno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)