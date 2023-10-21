Former MLB Pitcher Danny Serafini Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Danny Serafini was one of two people arrested on Friday in connection to an alleged murder in 2021.

The Placer County Sheriff's Department announced Serafini and Samantha Scott were arrested after a two-year investigation in connection to the alleged murder of Robert Gary and attempted murder of Wendy Wood:

"During the early stages of the investigation, video surveillance was obtained from the home and along West Lake Boulevard, revealing a hooded male wearing a face-covering and a backpack walking to the residence several hours before the homicide occurred. Since then, PCSO detectives have worked tirelessly over the course of the past two years, devoting countless hours of follow up by detectives, along with the DA's Office. The information and evidence detectives gathered led them to identify Serafini and Scott as the suspects; both suspects are known to each other and to the victims."

Sgt. David Smith, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Antonio Planas of NBC News that Gary and Wood are Serafini's in-laws. Smith declined to describe the relationship between Serafini and Scott.

The alleged murder and attempted murder occurred in Lake Tahoe, California. The sheriff's department noted deputies responded to a 911 call on June 5, 2021, and found Gary "deceased as a result of a single gunshot wound" upon their arrival.

Wood had also been shot and was transported to a hospital where she recovered from her injuries. She died in 2022.

Planas noted Serafini is listed an inmate at Humboldt County Detention Center and is charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Serafini was a first-round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins in 1992. He made his MLB debut with the club in 1996 and pitched for them through the 1998 season.