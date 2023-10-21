Kara Eaker, Team USA, Utah Gymnast Retires; Cites Physical, Emotional Abuse

Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kara Eaker, a gymnast for the United States and at the University of Utah, has retired from the sport at the age of 20.

In a post on Instagram, Eaker cited "verbal and emotional abuse" she experienced over the past two years while training with the Utah gymnastics team as her reason for walking away from the sport:

"During my recruiting process, I was promised a 'family' within this program and a 'sisterhood' with my teammates, who would accept me, care for me, and support me. But instead, after I entered as a freshman, I was heartbroken to find the opposite in that I was training in an unhealthy, unsafe, and toxic environment. ... The cruelty was compounded because I thought I'd be safe, both mentally and physically, at the University of Utah, but instead I was personally attacked, humiliated, degraded and yelled at to the point of tears in front of the whole team."

Eaker also wrote about an unnamed coach who would "manipulate, bully and berate an athlete for being late to practice" and when she saw the coach's name on the lock screen of her phone when he would send a text it "caused a panic attack."

She said the University of Utah athletic department "failed me" because when she made appointments to report "the emotional abuse, verbal attacks, as well as request support" she was "completely dismissed."



Eaker wrote that one administrator denied any abuse happened and told her, "You two are like oil and water, you just don't get along." She concludes her statement by saying she wants "to be part of the solution" for victims of abuse.

During her two-year career at Utah, Eaker was a first-team All-Pac-12 and first-team All-American selection on the balance beam. She was a four-time gold medalist on Team USA at the Pan American Games, winning the balance beam and team final in 2018 and 2019.