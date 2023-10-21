Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 8 Odds

1 of 3

Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, Noon ET, CBS

Air Force comes into Week 8 averaging 412.2 total yards per game and 240 total yards allowed per contest.

The effective ground-first offense and stubborn defense wreaked havoc on each of Air Force's six opponents.

The Wyoming Cowboys in Week 7 were the only team to test Air Force, and that even that performance resulted in a loss for Wyoming.

Air Force has an unstoppable aura to it right now because it excels in everything it does right.

Navy comes into Saturday's service academy matchup on a two-game winning streak, but it has a defense that allows 148.5 yards per game on the ground.

Air Force could find all sorts of holes in the Navy front seven, and that may allow it to break out for a handful of large gains.

Even if Navy hangs around, it could lack the finishing blow for the upset. Air Force is coming off a second-half performance in which it held Wyoming to six second-half points.