Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 8 Odds

Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 8 OddsOctober 21, 2023
The Air Force Falcons established themselves as the best Group of Five team in the FBS.
Air Force jumped into the AP Top 25 ahead of its Week 8 clash with the Navy Midshipmen, and its rise should continue over the next few weeks.
Air Force's run-heavy offense played at a highly effective rate through six games, and its defense is as good.
The Falcons are in the perfect form on both sides of the ball to pick up their sixth double-digit win in Annapolis on Saturday.
The Missouri Tigers also found their way into the Top 25 on Sunday. They can continue their rise with some wins against the worst teams in the SEC.
Mizzou holds edges on most parts of the field against the South Carolina Gamecocks, and that could lead to one of the largest wins in the SEC on Saturday.
No. 22 Air Force (-10) at Navy
Saturday, Noon ET, CBS
Air Force comes into Week 8 averaging 412.2 total yards per game and 240 total yards allowed per contest.
The effective ground-first offense and stubborn defense wreaked havoc on each of Air Force's six opponents.
The Wyoming Cowboys in Week 7 were the only team to test Air Force, and that even that performance resulted in a loss for Wyoming.
Air Force has an unstoppable aura to it right now because it excels in everything it does right.
Navy comes into Saturday's service academy matchup on a two-game winning streak, but it has a defense that allows 148.5 yards per game on the ground.
Air Force could find all sorts of holes in the Navy front seven, and that may allow it to break out for a handful of large gains.
Even if Navy hangs around, it could lack the finishing blow for the upset. Air Force is coming off a second-half performance in which it held Wyoming to six second-half points.
Air Force proved last week that it can put away an opponent late in the game, which is an excellent quality for spread bettors of the Falcons to have in their favor.
South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri (-7.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Missouri ascended into the Top 25 behind its explosive passing attack.
Quarterback Brady Cook has two impressive wide receivers to work with in Luther Burden III and Theo Wease.
Mizzou averages 306.7 passing yards per game, which is a troubling sight for a South Carolina defense that gives up 321.7 yards per game through the air.
South Carolina is reeling after blowing a lead at home against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter last week.
The Gamecocks have the emotional aspect going against them, as well as their play against ranked foes.
South Carolina was outscored 65-34 by the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers.
Mizzou should pass all over the Gamecocks defense on its way to a double-digit win. That would set up all sorts of buzz for the Tigers' trip to Georgia in two weeks.
Oklahoma State (+3) at West Virginia
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
The Oklahoma State Cowboys started to figure themselves out over the last two weeks.
Mike Gundy's team picked up home wins over the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks to move up to a tie for third in the Big 12.
Oklahoma State's recent play can translate to the road in an even matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers.
West Virginia played in three straight one-score games to open Big 12 play.
The Mountaineers will likely play in similar contests for the rest of the season, and they do not have anything that makes them significantly better than OK State.
Both teams average over 380 total yards per game. OK State holds an edge in the passing game, as it gains 48.7 more yards through the air.
Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman produced more than half of his season total in passing yards in the last two weeks.
Bowman can ride that momentum in West Virginia and help the Cowboys steal a Big 12 contest on the road.
A win would keep OK State close to the Big 12 Championship Game competition ahead of the November 4 Bedlam matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.
