CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 8 Odds

    Joe TanseyOctober 21, 2023

    Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 8 Odds

    0 of 3

      SAN JOSE, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Air Force RB John Lee Eldridge III (24) finds the opening he needs in the game between the Air Force Falcons and the San Jose State Spartans on September 22, 2023, at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, CA. (Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Air Force Falcons established themselves as the best Group of Five team in the FBS.

      Air Force jumped into the AP Top 25 ahead of its Week 8 clash with the Navy Midshipmen, and its rise should continue over the next few weeks.

      Air Force's run-heavy offense played at a highly effective rate through six games, and its defense is as good.

      The Falcons are in the perfect form on both sides of the ball to pick up their sixth double-digit win in Annapolis on Saturday.

      The Missouri Tigers also found their way into the Top 25 on Sunday. They can continue their rise with some wins against the worst teams in the SEC.

      Mizzou holds edges on most parts of the field against the South Carolina Gamecocks, and that could lead to one of the largest wins in the SEC on Saturday.

    No. 22 Air Force (-10) at Navy

    1 of 3

      SAN JOSE, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Air Force FB Emmanuel Michel (4) signals first down in the game between the Air Force Falcons and the San Jose State Spartans on September 22, 2023, at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, CA. (Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.

      Saturday, Noon ET, CBS

      Air Force comes into Week 8 averaging 412.2 total yards per game and 240 total yards allowed per contest.

      The effective ground-first offense and stubborn defense wreaked havoc on each of Air Force's six opponents.

      The Wyoming Cowboys in Week 7 were the only team to test Air Force, and that even that performance resulted in a loss for Wyoming.

      Air Force has an unstoppable aura to it right now because it excels in everything it does right.

      Navy comes into Saturday's service academy matchup on a two-game winning streak, but it has a defense that allows 148.5 yards per game on the ground.

      Air Force could find all sorts of holes in the Navy front seven, and that may allow it to break out for a handful of large gains.

      Even if Navy hangs around, it could lack the finishing blow for the upset. Air Force is coming off a second-half performance in which it held Wyoming to six second-half points.

      Air Force proved last week that it can put away an opponent late in the game, which is an excellent quality for spread bettors of the Falcons to have in their favor.

    South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri (-7.5)

    2 of 3

      LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 14: Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) in a game between the Missouri Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats on October 14, 2023, at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

      Missouri ascended into the Top 25 behind its explosive passing attack.

      Quarterback Brady Cook has two impressive wide receivers to work with in Luther Burden III and Theo Wease.

      Mizzou averages 306.7 passing yards per game, which is a troubling sight for a South Carolina defense that gives up 321.7 yards per game through the air.

      South Carolina is reeling after blowing a lead at home against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter last week.

      The Gamecocks have the emotional aspect going against them, as well as their play against ranked foes.

      South Carolina was outscored 65-34 by the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers.

      Mizzou should pass all over the Gamecocks defense on its way to a double-digit win. That would set up all sorts of buzz for the Tigers' trip to Georgia in two weeks.

    Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 8 Odds
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Oklahoma State (+3) at West Virginia

    3 of 3

      STILLWATER, OK - OCTOBER 14: Ollie Gordon II #0 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys hurdles his way to a 23-yard gain against O.J. Burroughs #5 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Gordon had 168 yards of rushing and 116 yards receiving and Oklahoma State won 39-32. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
      Brian Bahr/Getty Images

      Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

      The Oklahoma State Cowboys started to figure themselves out over the last two weeks.

      Mike Gundy's team picked up home wins over the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks to move up to a tie for third in the Big 12.

      Oklahoma State's recent play can translate to the road in an even matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

      West Virginia played in three straight one-score games to open Big 12 play.

      The Mountaineers will likely play in similar contests for the rest of the season, and they do not have anything that makes them significantly better than OK State.

      Both teams average over 380 total yards per game. OK State holds an edge in the passing game, as it gains 48.7 more yards through the air.

      Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman produced more than half of his season total in passing yards in the last two weeks.

      Bowman can ride that momentum in West Virginia and help the Cowboys steal a Big 12 contest on the road.

      A win would keep OK State close to the Big 12 Championship Game competition ahead of the November 4 Bedlam matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.

      Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

      If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

      Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

    X