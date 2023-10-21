Raptors' Scottie Barnes Exits vs. Wizards with Foot Injury

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was injured Friday night in the final contest of the 2023 preseason.

Barnes exited the Raptors' contest with the Washington Wizards with a "right foot sprain," per Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

Barnes appeared to suffer an injury on a defensive play in the third quarter.

Barnes dominated the game prior to his injury, putting up 23 points on 71 percent shooting as he led the Raptors to a lead of more than thirty points.

The Raptors are heading into this season hoping Barnes will be able to take on a larger role in the absence of Fred VanVleet, whose signing with the Houston Rockets represented the loss of one third of the team's remaining 2019 championship roster.

Although the Raptors responded to VanVleet's exit by signing Dennis Schroder, they'll need more playmaking and shooting from Barnes to make up for VanVleet's absence.

Although Barnes' production plateaued last season following his Rookie of the Year 2021-22 campaign, he showed signs he is ready to take on that role in the 2023 preseason so far.

He topped 20 points in each of his last preseason contests and began Friday's game by sinking a trio of threes, a feat he'd only accomplished five times last season, TSN's Keerthika Uthayakumar noted.

Those plans could be derailed if Barnes is injured, especially given his history of ankle issues.

Barnes missed two games in the first round of the 2022 playoffs after he suffered an ankle injury. After reportedly being slowed down at the beginning of last season by what former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse called a "light ankle issue," Barnes suffered a sprained right ankle in October of last year.