Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Being Investigated by NCAA over Alleged Sign Stealing

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Michigan football program is reportedly under investigation after allegations of sign stealing, per Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

Specifically, the team is under scrutiny for potential violations of NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1 (page 29): "Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited, except as provided in Bylaws 11.6.1.1 and 11.6.1.2."

Those by-law exceptions would not apply to Michigan here, as they are related to scouting "future opponents also participating in the same event at the same site" or scouting at an "institution's conference championship or an NCAA championship contest."

Wetzel provided more information on Michigan's situation in particular.

"Teams are normally provided extensive video footage to scout opponents. At issue, according to sources, is whether Michigan used unnamed individuals to attend games of both scheduled opponents and possible College Football Playoff opponents in an effort to gather information on the signs they use to call both offensive and defensive plays.

"Sign stealing is not technically prohibited and has a long and colorful history as part of the game. Scouting opponents in person has been prohibited since 1994. Whether the NCAA believes Michigan was using staffers or others who may be loyal to the program is unknown. So, too, is whether information was detailed via video or some other means or if head coach Jim Harbaugh is involved."

The Big Ten later confirmed Michigan was being investigated in a statement:

"Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program. The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation. The Conference will have no further comment at this time."

According to The Athletic's Brendan Quinn and Austin Meek, after finding out about the investigation into its rival, Michigan State "warned" the Big Ten it would consider not playing Saturday's game against Michigan "out of concern for health and safety for its players." However, the Spartans let it be known on Thursday that they would play against the Wolverines.

Earlier this season, Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for head coach Harbaugh to begin the campaign.

As noted by Zac Al-Khateeb of the Detroit Free Press, "the Wolverines suspended him for his role in potential recruiting violations during the 2020 COVID-19 dead period (and ensuing refusal to cooperate with the NCAA during its investigation)."

The news breaks as Michigan is storming through another dominant regular season. The 6-0 squad has allowed just 6.7 points per game, first in Division-I FBS. They've outscored their opponents 276-47. None of their games have resulted in a win fewer than 24 points.

The specifics of the alleged sign-stealing operation under investigation remain unclear, but as Yahoo Sports noted, at least two opponents said they became aware that the Wolverines knew the team's play signs.

"Two of Michigan's opponents this season told Yahoo Sports they became aware that Michigan knew their play signs. Sign stealing does not violate NCAA rules unless the team uses in-game, electronic equipment to relay the information to players on the field or amongst coaches. The 2023 NCAA football rule book addresses sign stealing in a general way under a section titled Prohibited Field Equipment. It states that 'any attempt to record, either through audio or video means, any signals given by an opposing player, coach or other team personnel is prohibited.' No corresponding penalty is listed."

Regardless, the program is now under investigation for the matter.