Raiders FA Chandler Jones Arrested 2nd Time for Allegedly Violating Protection Order

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested Tuesday on a charge of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order, marking his second such arrest in the past three weeks.

According to David Ferrara of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, police records show that Jones was arrested at 1:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, although a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department declined to provide additional details.

Jones was previously arrested on Sept. 29 on two counts of violating an order of protection before getting released the same day on $15,000 bond.

The 33-year-old Jones, who was on the non-football illness list at the time of his first arrest, was released by the Raiders on Sept. 30.

Per Ferrara, the mother of Jones' son alleged that Jones violated the protective order on the first occasion by stealing items from her backyard and sending her Snapchat videos of himself burning the belongings in his yard while in the nude.

Over the past month, Jones has levied numerous allegations against the Raiders organization, including saying last month that the Raiders would not allow him to work out at the team facility leading up to the start of the regular season.

A few weeks later, Jones wrote in a since-deleted tweet that people arrived at his home, put him in an ambulance and injected him with something without his consent.

Jones said he was informed the Las Vegas police placed him on a "court hold" due to concern about his social media posts, and he was taken to Seven Hills Hospital.

The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro also said that attempts were made to force him to take medicine and injections at the hospital, and he said he made multiple attempts to contact Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler to no avail.

Regarding his apparent hospitalization, Jones wrote: "I'm still confused on what I did wrong. I'm stuck here. I'm very sane. I'm [too] strong of a person to be mentally broken."

Concerns about Jones' mental health have been raised on many occasions since last month, including during a recent live stream on social media when he implied former New England Patriots tight end and teammate Aaron Hernandez did not kill himself in prison.

Jones implied that current Raiders head coach and former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was somehow responsible for Hernandez's death before breaking down in tears.

The Raiders released Jones after his first arrest, bringing his tenure with the team to an end after just one season.

After starring for the Pats and Arizona Cardinals, Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders prior to last season.