    Dolphins Rumors: Jalen Ramsey to Return to Practice, Out vs. Eagles amid Injury Rehab

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 18, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JUNE 08: Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) runs drop back drills during the Miami Dolphins OTA on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Baptist Health Training Facility in Miami Gardens Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is reportedly set to return to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a torn meniscus in his knee during training camp in July.

    According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Ramsey will not play Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, but by returning to practice it will open up a 21-day window during which the Dolphins can activate him from injured reserve.

    The Dolphins acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams this past offseason in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

