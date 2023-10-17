TMZ: Conor McGregor Won't Face Charges Over Alleged Sexual Assault at NBA Finals Game

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Conor McGregor won't face any criminal charges over an alleged sexual assault during an NBA Finals game in Miami back in June, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ managed to obtain a closeout memo from the case in which prosecutors said there was "insufficient evidence" as well as "contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses" that couldn't definitively prove that McGregor sexually assaulted a woman in the bathroom of the Kaseya Center during a Finals game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

"After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor," McGregor's lawyer Barbara Llanes said. "On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over."

Per the memo, prosecutors had viewed CCTV footage from the Kaseya Center. McGregor did enter the men's restroom with the alleged victim for approximately five minutes. They were seen together at a club in the arena later on.

However, witnesses could not corroborate the alleged victim's telling of the events.

An attendant that was in that same bathroom told prosecutors that while he did see McGregor and the alleged victim go into a stall together, he "did not hear any signs of distress or sounds that would corroborate that whatever was occurring was not consensual."

The alleged victim said that McGregor forced her to have oral sex with him, and then he pinned her against the wall before trying to assault her. She also said that she elbowed him multiple times to escape and reported the incident to authorities the following morning.

The alleged victim's friend said in an interview that she never mentioned that McGregor had attacked her. The friend said that the alleged victim even called her mother that night to inform her that she had met the UFC fighter.

Prosecutors also wrote in the memo that the alleged victim asked detectives if they believed McGregor "would like to 'settle' or 'pay her off' if she did not pursue charges."