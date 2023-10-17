Darrell Henderson, Myles Gaskin Sign Rams Contracts amid Kyren Williams Injury

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Darrell Henderson is back in Los Angeles.

The veteran running back has been signed to the Rams' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. L.A. is also signing Myles Gaskin off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad and onto its active roster, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The news comes as starting running back Kyren Williams deals with an ankle injury.

Williams suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals and is expected to miss the team's next matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. His injury isn't considered to keep him on the shelf long term, according to Schefter.

Backup running back Ronnie Rivers is also expected to be sidelined for four-to-five weeks with a Grade 3 PCL sprain in his knee, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Those guys are going to be out for a little bit," Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday. "Exactly how long we're kind of working through, but that's tough information for both those guys who've done a really good job."

The Rams selected Henderson in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Memphis. He spent the first three and a half seasons of his career in L.A., rushing for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns in 50 games, in addition to catching 66 passes for 474 yards and four scores.

The 26-year-old was a member of the team's Super Bowling-winning roster in 2022. He appeared in one game during that postseason run, rushing for seven yards and catching three passes for 43 yards.

The Rams released Henderson in a surprising move in November 2022 and he was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was cut after spending a few weeks in Jacksonville.

Gaskin spent the first four seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, which selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 draft out of Washington. He rushed for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns in 38 games with the franchise, in addition to catching 101 passes for 701 yards and six scores.

The Dolphins released Gaskin in August and he signed with the Vikings.