49ers Rumors: Christian McCaffrey's Oblique Injury 'More of a Pain-Tolerance' Issue

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The oblique injury for San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey "is more of a pain-tolerance thing," according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

To that end, McCaffrey might be available when the Niners play the Minnesota Vikings in Monday Night Football in Week 7.

Maiocco noted "it's not out of the question" the 49ers will have Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and McCaffrey all available for the team's Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings.



The two-time Pro Bowler was limited to 36 offensive snaps in San Francisco's 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He had 52 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown before exiting.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game the team was unsure of when the injury occurred.

"He mentioned about four possible plays he thought he could have done it on," Shanahan said. "But we're not sure which one he did."

McCaffrey has been electric in his first full season in the Bay Area. He's the NFL's leading rusher (553 yards) with 23 receptions for 177 yards, and he has found the end zone nine total times.

The odds of the 27-year-old actually winning the award are slim based on recent history, but he has at least put himself into the MVP conversation.

While it sounds like McCaffrey could get the green light to suit up against Minnesota, Maiocco's report gave the impression he still may not be at 100 percent if he does so. Managing pain to the point where he can play isn't the same as being totally healed.