49ers Rumors: Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel Not Dealing with Long-Term Injuries

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The oblique injury for San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey "is more of a pain-tolerance thing," according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, and the team reportedly received more good news on its other stars on Tuesday ahead of Week 7.

Maiocco noted "it's not out of the question" the 49ers will have Deebo Samuel (shoulder), Trent Williams (ankle) and McCaffrey all available for the team's game on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed none of the Niners' stars is dealing with "long-term" injuries.

McCaffrey, a two-time Pro Bowler, was limited to 36 offensive snaps in San Francisco's 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He had 52 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown before exiting.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game the team was unsure of when the injury occurred.

"He mentioned about four possible plays he thought he could have done it on," Shanahan said. "But we're not sure which one he did."

McCaffrey has been electric in his first full season in the Bay Area. He's the NFL's leading rusher (553 yards) with 23 receptions for 177 yards, and he has found the end zone nine total times.

The odds of the 27-year-old actually winning the award are slim based on recent history, but he has at least put himself into the MVP conversation.

Samuel has battled through injuries this year, which contributed to him failing to register a catch in two of San Francisco's last three games. His 50.3 receiving yards per game are on pace to be the second-lowest of his career.

Fortunately for the Niners, Brandon Aiyuk has emerged as a strong No. 1 target for Brock Purdy. As a result, Samuel's injuries haven't affected the passing game like they would've in recent years.

There's no such protection for Williams, who continues to be an elite blocker at 35. Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness named him as the NFL's best left tackle through the first quarter of the season.