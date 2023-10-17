Video: 'Netflix Cup' Live Golf Event Announced Featuring PGA Tour, F1 Stars

David Cannon/Getty Images

Netflix is officially stepping into the world of live sports.

The streaming giant announced Tuesday that it will broadcast its first-ever live sporting event on Nov. 14 featuring Formula 1 drivers and PGA Tour stars in what has been dubbed the "Netflix Cup."

The athletes will pair up and compete in an 18-hole golf tournament at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas as a way to kick off the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The "Netflix Cup" roster includes Formula 1 drivers Alex Albon (Williams Racing), Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team), Lando Norris (McLaren Racing), and Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari). On the PGA Tour side, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas will compete.

Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming said in a statement:

"The PGA TOUR is proud to participate in this significant milestone for Netflix and we look forward to showcasing our sport's professional athletes to a live global audience. New and diverse audiences have come to know more about both our sports and their athletes through Full Swing and Drive to Survive, and we are excited to team up with Netflix, Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on this exciting concept."

Netflix has ventured into the world of sports over the last several years, producing hit shows like Full Swing, Quarterback and Formula 1: Drive to Survive.