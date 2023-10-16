X

NFL

    TMZ: Rams' Derion Kendrick Arrested on Concealed Weapon Charge

    Francisco RosaOctober 16, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Derion Kendrick #1 of the Los Angeles Rams runs during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Monday morning on a concealed weapon charge, according to TMZ Sports.

    The arrest happened just a few hours following the Rams' victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Kendrick was pulled over for a traffic violation and police ultimately found a gun in his vehicle.

    Kendrick was booked at 2:14 a.m. PT and was still in custody as of 2:30 p.m. PT. No further details surrounding the arrest have been made available yet.

    A two-time national champion in college with both Clemson and Georgia, Kendrick was Los Angeles' second sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and has been a big piece of the Rams defense this season.

    He recorded two tackles against the Cardinals in the 26-9 win at SoFi Stadium. In his two professional seasons, he has seven pass breakups and 68 total tackles in 21 games.

