TMZ: Rams' Derion Kendrick Arrested on Concealed Weapon Charge

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Monday morning on a concealed weapon charge, according to TMZ Sports.

The arrest happened just a few hours following the Rams' victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Kendrick was pulled over for a traffic violation and police ultimately found a gun in his vehicle.

Kendrick was booked at 2:14 a.m. PT and was still in custody as of 2:30 p.m. PT. No further details surrounding the arrest have been made available yet.

A two-time national champion in college with both Clemson and Georgia, Kendrick was Los Angeles' second sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and has been a big piece of the Rams defense this season.