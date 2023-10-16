Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. Rejects Plea Deal in Assault Case; 1 of 3 Charges Dropped

Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Vogue

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. rejected a plea deal in his assault case, according to Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curzer.

Porter is no longer facing a felony second-degree assault charge after evidence showed the fractured neck his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, suffered in the alleged attack was a result of a congenital defect, according to the New York Post.

"What initially appeared to be a fractured vertebrae was not in fact an injury caused by the defendant," Curzer told Judge Jay Weiner.

Curzer revealed the DA's office offered Porter a plea on his third-degree assault charge, but the Rockets guard rejected the plea. He currently faces up to seven years in prison if convicted on the remaining assault charge and a second-degree charge of strangulation.

Porter allegedly hit and choked Gondrezick during an argument at the Millennium Hilton New York. According to police, Gondrezick escaped Porter's attack by leaving the room and was found by a hotel employee.

The Rockets have banned Porter from all team activities since the charges were announced.

"The allegations against him are deeply troubling," Rockets general manager Rafael Stone told reporters at media day. "Going back a few weeks, as soon as I heard the allegations, I informed his representatives that he could not be part of the Houston Rockets. They understood, and he has not been with the team or around the team or had any interaction with the team since that time and will not be at media day today or in training camp."

Porter is due $15.9 million guaranteed this season. His contract calls for $3 million of his 2024-25 salary to guarantee if he is on the roster at the beginning of this season.

It's possible, if not likely, that Houston moves on from Porter before the start of the regular season to avoid those guarantees locking in.

Porter was previously arrested in 2020 on a weapons charge while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Those charges were later dropped.