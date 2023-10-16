Former NBA SF Josh Jackson Accused of Rape and Battery in Federal Lawsuit

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA player Josh Jackson is facing a federal lawsuit in which he was accused of sexual assault, battery and orchestrating an armed robbery, per Liz Roscher of Yahoo Sports.

Roscher noted the Kansas City Star viewed the civil suit that was brought by a woman identified as Jane Doe.

The lawsuit said Doe and Jackson met and exchanged phone numbers at a party before she went home. She then said Jackson texted her offering $1,500 to come see him. While she didn't accept the money, she did take an Uber that Jackson sent and said she did so because she believed the party was still ongoing.

Yet she said in the lawsuit that Jackson was alone, which prompted her to say she was "not there for sex."

She eventually fell asleep but said that Jackson "'ripped open' her clothes and raped her," per Roscher. "She cried for him to stop" before "'passing out from the trauma, confusion and horror of the rape.'"

According to the lawsuit, Doe then received threatening messages that said she stole a watch.

"While in the middle of a nap later that day, she heard the sound of her locked front door opening, and was suddenly confronted by two hoodie-wearing women, one holding what appeared to be a gun, who threatened to kill her," Roscher wrote. "The women were tackled by building security and arrested by the NYPD. Doe alleges that Jackson orchestrated the robbery."

Jackson has denied all allegations.

The civil lawsuit is also seeking damages from the two women in addition to the former NBA player.

Roscher noted Jackson has been arrested multiple times in the past, once for resisting an officer and allegedly using marijuana near his infant daughter and another time for allegedly vandalizing a car.

He was previously placed into a division program and ordered to complete an anger management course.