Report: Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay Child Support

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was arrested in Broward County, Florida, for allegedly failing to pay child support, according to Amanda Batchelor of Local 10 News.

Brown was placed into custody Sunday and released on a $15,000 bond.

Wiltrice Jackson, who has a daughter with the seven-time Pro Bowler, told TMZ Sports on Sunday he owed her almost $31,000 in child support.

TMZ Sports reported in August a judge issued a warrant for Brown's arrest because he had missed a $15,000 payment to Jackson. It was the second such warrant after a missed payment in April prompted a judge to call for Brown's arrest.

Jackson told TMZ Sports she wanted to see him taken in by police.

"I do want him arrested," she said. "Because, right now, he's making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he's untouchable."

Per Spotrac, Brown earned $80.8 million over a 12-year NFL career that included stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 35-year-old hasn't suited up since walking off the field in a game for the Buccaneers against the New York Jets in January 2022. He teased a possible comeback with the Baltimore Ravens, but it doesn't appear a deal between the two sides was ever close.