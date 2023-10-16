Raptors' Lawyers Call for Knicks' 'Baseless' Lawsuit to Be Dismissed

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors responded to the lawsuit filed against them by the New York Knicks and described the litigation as "baseless" and a "public relations stunt by the Knicks," according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

SNY's Ian Begley reported the Raptors want the civil suit dismissed and the Knicks' complaint moved to arbitration.

Begley and colleague Alex Smith first reported in August the Knicks sued the Raptors and officials with the team for allegedly taking proprietary information from New York's basketball operations department.

An MSG spokesperson contended a former Knicks official "illegally took thousands of proprietary files with him to his new position" in Toronto.

The Raptors hired Darko Rajaković as their new head coach in the offseason, a move that resulted in wider changes to the coaching staff and behind the scenes. Ikechukwu Azotam was among those who joined the organization, and he's at the center of the lawsuit.

Per Begley, the Knicks allege the Raptors "conspired to use Azotam's position as a current Knicks insider to funnel proprietary information to the Raptors to help them organize, plan, and structure the new coaching and video operations staff."

New York alleged Rajaković was looking for an added edge as he approaches his first season as an NBA head coach.

Among the specific claims is that Azotam provided Toronto with access to the Synergy Sports account he had through the Knicks, which allowed the Raptors to see video clips and specific opponent breakdowns New York had compiled.

"These files include confidential information such as play frequency reports, a prep book for the 2022-23 season, video scouting files and materials and more," MSG said in its statement, per Begley. "Given the clear violation of our employment agreement, criminal and civil law, we were left no choice but to take this action."

In their response, the Raptors downplayed the significance of the information that was shared, calling it "little more than publicly available information compiled through public sources readily accessible to all NBA Members," per Begley.