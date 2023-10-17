10 NHL Players with the Most to Prove During 2023-24 Season

3 of 10

Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images

The Pierre-Luc Dubois saga reminds me that, even subconsciously, people often forget that athletes are human. People also forget that while the NHL provides entertainment for us, and yes, athletes get paid to play a sport, it is still a job full of decisions and context we aren't always entitled to.

Even if we don't understand it, even if he never provided a reason we deemed valid, even if you don't agree, it was always Dubois' right to request a trade from anywhere, for any reason.

At 25 years old, Dubois has now requested and received two trades.

"Everybody's entitled to their opinion," Dubois told The Athletic's Murat Ates in a must-read story that details his decisions. "At the end of the day, it's my life: I only live once. I only have one career."

Dubois went from Columbus to Winnipeg, and then when his contract was expiring, requested a trade from Winnipeg. He landed with the Los Angeles Kings, where he signed an eight-year $68 million extension upon arriving.

"I think, where I was going in my career and in my life … I'm 25. I've said this before but eight years is a long time," Dubois told Ates. "I don't know how I'm going to feel in three years. But I felt like, for me, L.A. was a city that I could be happy in for the eight years of the contract. I could be happy playing here. I could be myself here."

With all of that out of the way, Dubois now finds himself on a playoff team looking to make the jump to Cup contention. The Kings have absolutely needed to round out their top six with a player like Dubois at his best.