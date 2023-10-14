Travis Hunter's Return, Shedeur Sanders Excite Fans in Deion's Colorado vs. Stanford

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The injury that kept two-way star Travis Hunter from Colorado's last three games did not slow him down during his Friday night return.

Hunter dominated on both sides of the ball to help lead the Buffaloes to an 29-point first-half lead over the Stanford Cardinals.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders started things off with a 38-yard run on Colorado's opening drive to the end zone.

Hunter, who spent the game switching between wide receiver and cornerback, turned Colorado's second possession of the game into another scoring opportunity by completing a 24-yard receiving touchdown.

Hunter then opened the second half by showing off deft evasive maneuvers on a first down, following by an impressive touchdown catch while being hit by two defenders in the fourth quarter.

It's safe to say Colorado fans noticed the difference in their team with Hunter back on the field.

By the end of the first half, Sanders had 200 passing yards on 14-of-18 throwing for three touchdowns. He also added 72 yards on the ground.

His performance led fans to ponder the fact that Sanders will be draft eligible in 2024.