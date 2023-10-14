Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 7 Odds

1 of 3

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Tennessee may not be as strong of a team as it was last year, but it is still capable of producing offensive fireworks for four quarters.

Quarterback Joe Milton led the Vols to a trio of 40-point totals at home. The Tennessee defense has not allowed more than 20 points in any of its victories.

Texas A&M was supposed to have a shiny, new revamped offense under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, but that unit has been outperformed in its highest-profile games against Alabama and Miami.

Tennessee's defense is far from perfect, but it has done well to contain opponent point totals despite giving up 308 total yards per game.