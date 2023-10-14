Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 7 Odds

Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 7 OddsOctober 14, 2023
The Tennessee Volunteers have quietly been going about their business in a dominant way.
All four of the victories produced by Josh Heupel's team occurred in Knoxville and featured double-digit margins of victory.
Tennessee has an opportunity to flex a similar level of dominance against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon.
Texas A&M played well for parts of the season, but it lost its two biggest games to date against the Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Hurricanes.
The Ohio State Buckeyes received more attention for their offensive outbursts than Tennessee this season, and they could be in for another big afternoon against the Purdue Boilermakers as they prepare for their toughest game of the 2023 college football season next week.
Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee (-3)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Tennessee may not be as strong of a team as it was last year, but it is still capable of producing offensive fireworks for four quarters.
Quarterback Joe Milton led the Vols to a trio of 40-point totals at home. The Tennessee defense has not allowed more than 20 points in any of its victories.
Texas A&M was supposed to have a shiny, new revamped offense under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, but that unit has been outperformed in its highest-profile games against Alabama and Miami.
Tennessee's defense is far from perfect, but it has done well to contain opponent point totals despite giving up 308 total yards per game.
Another strong offensive showing from the Vols combined with one or two stops on defense should lead to a home win and a cover of the spread of three points.
No. 3 Ohio State (-18) at Purdue
Saturday, Noon ET, Peacock
Ohio State covered the spread last week, but only because of an incredible second half at home versus the Maryland Terrapins.
The Buckeyes should be motivated to put in a more complete performance in West Lafayette, Indiana on Saturday so they are best prepared for Week 8's showdown with the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Ohio State's duo of quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could have its way with a Purdue defense that gives up 380.3 total yards per game.
The Buckeyes defense allows 115.5 fewer total yards per contest, and it has not allowed an opponent to eclipse the 20-point mark this season.
Purdue's minimum requirement to covering, or winning outright, is to hit the 20-point mark, but that has been a struggle in its three defeats.
The Boilermakers were outscored 91-51 in their losses, and if Ohio State plays up to its high standard from the start, the home side could be in loads of trouble.
No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State (+3)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1
The Oklahoma State Cowboys appeared to turn a corner in Week 6 with a Friday night win over the Kansas State Wildcats.
Mike Gundy's team took some time to look like a decent football team. It lost to the South Alabama Jaguars at home in September and followed that up with a lackluster showing on the road against the Iowa State Cyclones.
Oklahoma State can stake its claim as the third-best team in the Big 12 if it handles the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.
Kansas probably is the No. 3 team in the conference entering Saturday after the West Virginia Mountaineers' last-second loss to the Houston Cougars on Thursday.
The Jayhawks fared well without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is doubtful for Saturday with a back injury, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Saturday could be the time Kansas' luck runs out with backup Jason Bean on the field.
Oklahoma State has at least one home win over a Top 25 team in Big 12 play in every year dating back to 2018.
Saturday could be the perfect time for the Cowboys to add to that streak as they ride the momentum from a season-changing victory against a backup signal-caller.
