Report: Travis Hunter to Return for Deion Sanders, Colorado vs. Stanford After Injury

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is reportedly "on track" to play Friday night against Stanford.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hunter will be monitored during pregame warm-ups, but the expectation is that he will suit up for the first time since the Buffs' Week 3 win over Colorado State.

Thamel also noted that while Hunter is "on target" to play both wide receiver and cornerback against the Cardinal, the coaching staff will keep tabs on his snap count.

Hunter has missed Colorado's past three games after suffering a lacerated liver on a late hit during a 43-35 double-overtime win against Colorado State on Sept. 16.

