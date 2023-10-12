Police Looking to Charge 3 Men After Fan's Death at Patriots' Game vs. Dolphins

Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Foxborough Police Department is looking to charge three men involved in an altercation at Gillette Stadium last month that resulted in the death of a fan during a game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins on Sept. 17.

Per TMZ Sports, the police department said it has submitted criminal complaints to prosecutors seeking charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct against the men.

The Norfolk County district attorney's office announced three days after the game that 53-year-old Dale Mooney died following an altercation that occurred at the 300-level section of the stadium.

Gillette Stadium officials released a statement on Sept. 19 in the wake of Mooney's death (h/t WBZ-TV in Boston):

"We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fans and 30-year season ticket member, who died while attending last Sunday night's Patriots game. We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation. We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale's family and to all those who are mourning his loss."

Autopsy results identified "a medical issue" with Mooney, and the manner of death remains undetermined pending the results of additional testing, per TMZ Sports.

"Our investigation has included numerous law enforcement interviews and the examination of multiple angles of video capturing the scuffle prior to Mr. Dale Mooney's collapse," Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. "Preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue. Cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further testing."

Witnesses to the situation in the stadium told Munashe Kwangwari of NBC 10 in Boston that Mooney was attacked prior to the medical incident.

"It was really one punch that I saw and the victim got punched really hard on the side of the head, and went down. He's a bigger guy but he just crumbled," one witness said to Kwangwari.

Lisa Mooney, Dale's wife, told Anthony Vega of ABC 6 her husband was allegedly punched in the head three times after being taunted by other fans during the game.

TMZ noted the Foxborough Police Department "came to the conclusion" to move forward with charges against the men after interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage.