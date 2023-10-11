Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Arrested in Connection With Mother's Death

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested as he attempted to reenter the United States from Mexico and booked in the San Diego County Jail without bail after a "fugitive arrest," according to the Associated Press.

The arrest warrant for Brown listed first-degree murder after his 73-year-old mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead in a creek in Maywood, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Her death was ruled a homicide after injuries related to an assault.

Authorities had been searching for Brown since his mother's body was discovered.

According to CNN's Josh Campbell, Eric Levenson and Whitney Wild, "Mexican law enforcement officers have known Brown's whereabouts since at least September 19, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Mexican authorities deported him after an arrest warrant was issued. Brown, 35, agreed to be extradited to Illinois after his arrest in Southern California.

Instagram videos showed a man, allegedly Brown, discussing and denying her death and insisting she "was on vacation."

"Fake news, fake news, fake news," the man on the video said. "It has to be the FBI."

In another video, he repeated the "Just keep swimming, just keep swimming," line from Finding Nemo.

Brown's brother, Nick Brown, wrote on Instagram in September following his mother's death that "Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home."