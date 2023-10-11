Report: Former NFL DB Sergio Brown Arrested in Connection with Mother's Death

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Former NFL safety Sergio Brown was reportedly deported from Mexico to the United States on Tuesday and taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement near San Diego in connection with his mother's death last month.

According to CNN's Josh Campbell and Eric Levenson, Brown traveled to Mexico at around the same time his mother, 73-year-old Myrtle Brown, was found dead in the Chicago suburb of Maywood, Illinois, on Sept. 16.

A medical examiner determined Myrtle Brown died from injuries suffered in an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Carlos Cortez, who was a neighbor of Sergio and Myrtle Brown, told Darius Johnson of CBS News Chicago that they were together the last time he saw them. Cortez also said his Ring doorbell camera showed Sergio Brown starting a bonfire, which he used to burn his mother's clothes.

Cortez added that Sergio Brown had been acting abnormally for months leading up to his disappearance and his mother's death.

Shortly after his mother was found dead, Brown posted some bizarre videos on Instagram in which he claimed that he thought his mother was on vacation and said he had been kidnapped by the FBI, per Isabel Keane of the New York Post.

According to Campbell and Levenson, Mexican authorities have known Brown's whereabouts since at least Sept. 19. They deported him once police in Illinois were able to obtain an arrest warrant.

The 35-year-old Brown spent seven seasons in the NFL as a defensive back from 2010 to 2016, playing for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.