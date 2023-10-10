Brett Favre Reportedly Refusing to Release Tax Returns in Welfare Fraud Case

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is refusing to turn over his tax returns in the Mississippi welfare fraud case he has been embroiled in for more than a year, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services has requested a judge 27 times to compel Favre to comply with the subpoenas requesting his tax returns from 2017 to '20. The tax filings requested allegedly connect Favre to around $8 million in funds obtained from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program in that span.

Mississippi was given $70 million from the federal government through the TANF program, designed to help families in need, but the state is accused of using those funds inappropriately.

Mississippi allegedly used the funds to pay people like Fave, former WWE wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr., former college football star Marcus Dupree and fitness trainer Paul Lacoste to make motivational speeches and special appearances.

Favre claims he did not know the money came from the TANF program. He was ordered to repay the money he received for events he didn't show up for, in addition to $228,000 in interest.

The 54-year-old repaid $1.1 million but did not repay the interest.

The MDHS said in a statement the former NFL signal-caller "has raised multiple objections to every request" for his tax returns. Favre said in the filing that the requests are "overly broad, unduly burdensome and harassing."

Favre allegedly used $5 million of those funds to help finance the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. Text messages that were also requested in the subpoena connect Favre to the project, according to Perez.

Favre texted former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant in July 2019 saying that he "paid for 3/4 of Vball facility." However, he has denied paying that much for the facility, which cost more than $6 million, in court filings.