Report: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Diagnosed with Low Ankle Sprain After Injury vs. Vikings

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been initially diagnosed with a low ankle sprain against the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

NFL Network's James Palmer previously reported that Kelce had avoided "any injury that is cause for concern."

Kelce went down with a non-contact injury shortly before halftime and was taken to the locker room. He was able to return to the sideline at the beginning of the third quarter, with his ankle was heavily taped.

He later returned to the game in the third quarter after having been listed as questionable.

Kelce wound up finding the end zone late in the third quarter:

The seven-time All-Pro had five receptions for 22 yards when he exited the game.

High ankle sprains tend to take multiple weeks to heal, but considering that trainers allowed Kelce to reenter the game Sunday perhaps means it's not as serious as other cases.

Kelce already missed one game this season in the Chiefs' season opener with a hyperextended knee and Kansas City wound up losing to the Detroit Lions.