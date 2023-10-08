Report: Colts' Anthony Richardson Has Sprained AC Joint After Injury vs. Titans

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has been diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Richardson reportedly will undergo an MRI for further evaluation.

Richardson landed on his right shoulder while carrying the ball on a designed run in the second quarter. Before that, he had gone 9-of-12 for 98 yards through the air.

He was later ruled out in the third quarter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial X-rays on his shoulder were negative.

The extent to which injuries have already begun to add up for the No. 4 overall pick will be concerning for Indianapolis.

Richardson experienced minor knee and ankle trouble in a Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He then suffered a concussion in Indy's Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans, which caused him to miss the subsequent win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Richardson's dual-threat abilities were obviously a big selling point to his game coming out of college. There aren't many quarterbacks who can run a 4.43-second 40-yard dash while boasting a 6'4", 244-pound frame.

The Colts wasted little time in getting him involved as a ball-carrier. Entering Sunday, he had 131 yards and four touchdowns on 23 touches.