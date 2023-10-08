Colts' Anthony Richardson Suffers Shoulder Injury vs. Titans, X-Rays Negative

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced in the third quarter rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson won't return to Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans due to a shoulder injury.

Richardson landed on his right shoulder while carrying the ball on a designed run in the second quarter. Before that, he had gone 9-of-12 for 98 yards through the air.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial X-rays on his shoulder were negative.

The extent to which injuries have already begun to add up for the No. 4 overall pick will be concerning for Indianapolis.

Richardson experienced minor knee and ankle trouble in a Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He then suffered a concussion in Indy's Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans, which caused him to miss the subsequent win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Richardson's dual-threat abilities were obviously a big selling point to his game coming out of college. There aren't many quarterbacks who can run a 4.43-second 40-yard dash while boasting a 6'4", 244-pound frame.

The Colts wasted little time in getting him involved as a ball-carrier. Entering Sunday, he had 131 yards and four touchdowns on 23 touches.