    Colts' Anthony Richardson Suffers Shoulder Injury vs. Titans, X-Rays Negative

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 8, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 08: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Indianapolis Colts announced in the third quarter rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson won't return to Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans due to a shoulder injury.

    Richardson landed on his right shoulder while carrying the ball on a designed run in the second quarter. Before that, he had gone 9-of-12 for 98 yards through the air.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial X-rays on his shoulder were negative.

    The extent to which injuries have already begun to add up for the No. 4 overall pick will be concerning for Indianapolis.

    Richardson experienced minor knee and ankle trouble in a Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He then suffered a concussion in Indy's Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans, which caused him to miss the subsequent win over the Baltimore Ravens.

    Zak Keefer @zkeefer

    Not good: Anthony Richardson's now been unable to finish three of his first five starts for the Colts.

    Richardson's dual-threat abilities were obviously a big selling point to his game coming out of college. There aren't many quarterbacks who can run a 4.43-second 40-yard dash while boasting a 6'4", 244-pound frame.

    The Colts wasted little time in getting him involved as a ball-carrier. Entering Sunday, he had 131 yards and four touchdowns on 23 touches.

    But Indianapolis also has to look at the big picture. Whenever he returns to the field, scaling back Richardson's usage a bit might be a sensible call.

