Bengals' Joe Burrow Out vs. Ravens After Suffering Wrist Injury on TNF

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been ruled out after suffering a wrist injury in the first half Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The official announcement came after head coach Zac Taylor said after halftime that the quarterback is "probably not" returning to the game, Amazon's Kaylee Hartung reported (h/t Yahoo Sports).

Burrow was seen attempting to throw on the sideline but was in obvious pain before heading into the locker room:

The Bengals announced the quarterback was dealing with a wrist injury and was questionable to return while backup Jake Browning took the field before halftime.

Coming out of the half, there were few signs he was ready to go back into the game:

A calf injury that Burrow suffered early in training camp had already been an issue that has lingered into the regular season. He tweaked the injury in Cincinnati's 27-24 loss to the Ravens in Week 2, but it didn't keep him out of a game.

The Bengals got their first victory of the season in Week 3 over the Los Angeles Rams, but the offense was far from fixed. He finished 26-of-49 for 259 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in a 19-16 win.

Week 4 was a low moment for Burrow and the Bengals in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had his best completion percentage of the season (66.7), but only managed to throw for 165 yards.

Things did get better for the team in their next two games, particularly a 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. Burrow threw for a season-high 317 yards and three touchdowns.

Burrow averaged 5.5 yards per attempt or fewer in each of the first four games. He only had two such games in 16 starts during the 2022 season.