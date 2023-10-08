Panthers' Chandler Zavala Hospitalized for Evaluation After Neck Injury vs. Lions

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chandler Zavala was transported to a hospital after being carted off the field with a neck injury in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

The action came to a standstill midway through the first quarter as Zavala received treatment. He gave a thumbs up to the crowd on his way to the tunnel.

The 24-year-old began his career at Fairmont State, which competes at the Division II level. He transferred to North Carolina State in 2021 and was a first-team All-ACC honoree as a senior in 2022.

Zavala was the No. 83 overall player and eight-best guard in Bleacher Report's final big board for the 2023 draft.