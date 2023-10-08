Panthers' Chandler Zavala Hospitalized for Evaluation After Neck Injury vs. Lions

Panthers' Chandler Zavala Hospitalized for Evaluation After Neck Injury vs. LionsOctober 8, 2023
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chandler Zavala was transported to a hospital after being carted off the field with a neck injury in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
The action came to a standstill midway through the first quarter as Zavala received treatment. He gave a thumbs up to the crowd on his way to the tunnel.
The 24-year-old began his career at Fairmont State, which competes at the Division II level. He transferred to North Carolina State in 2021 and was a first-team All-ACC honoree as a senior in 2022.
Zavala was the No. 83 overall player and eight-best guard in Bleacher Report's final big board for the 2023 draft.
Carolina selected Zavala in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He started in each of the team's first four games and didn't miss a single offensive snap.