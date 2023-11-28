Report: Colts' Jonathan Taylor's 'Status in Doubt Going Forward' After Thumb Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor might be headed for another extended absence, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported Taylor suffered a thumb injury in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that "puts his status in doubt going forward" pending further evaluation.

Taylor was sidelined for the first four games of the 2023 season while on the physically unable to perform list recovering from an ankle injury.

The 24-year-old agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension with the Colts ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, ending a contract dispute that had been ongoing since the summer.

Taylor, arguably the most valuable member of the Colts franchise, has rushed for 414 yards and four touchdowns since making his return this season in Week 5.

Getting the Wisconsin product back into the lineup has also been a big help to veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who is starting in the place of the injured rookie Anthony Richardson.