Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs Downgraded to Doubtful vs. Panthers with Hamstring Injury

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have downgraded rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to a hamstring injury.

Per ESPN, Gibbs was first added to the injury report Friday after being a limited participant in practice.

Detroit is likely to be without two of its best offensive weapons Sunday, as No. 1 wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is also doubtful with an abdominal strain.

