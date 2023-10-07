Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs Downgraded to Doubtful vs. Panthers with Hamstring Injury

Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs Downgraded to Doubtful vs. Panthers with Hamstring InjuryOctober 7, 2023
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have downgraded rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to a hamstring injury.
Per ESPN, Gibbs was first added to the injury report Friday after being a limited participant in practice.
Detroit is likely to be without two of its best offensive weapons Sunday, as No. 1 wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is also doubtful with an abdominal strain.
