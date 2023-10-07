Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 6 OddsOctober 7, 2023
Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 6 Odds
The Red River Rivalry is typically one of the highest-scoring games on the college football calendar.
Eleven of the last 13 meetings between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners featured a winning score above 30 points.
The victor in each of the last three years produced at least 49 points, including Texas' 49-0 walloping of the Sooners in 2022 inside the Cotton Bowl.
Week 6's marquee matchup should be one of the most entertaining and compelling games of the 2023 season.
Oklahoma has revenge on its mind, and this time around, it has a healthy Dillon Gabriel under center.
Quinn Ewers and Texas are looking to keep up the momentum gained from their Week 2 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide that helped them gain the No. 3 spot in the AP Top 25.
The college football Saturday will only be starting once the Red River Rivalry ends. There are plenty of contests strewn across the Week 6 slate in which bettors can take advantage of some clear mismatches, including two games involving Florida programs.
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas (Over 60.5)
For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.
Saturday, Noon ET, ABC
The offensive fireworks typically happen early and often inside the Cotton Bowl in early October.
Six of the last eight meetings between Oklahoma and Texas featured at least 60 points. That stretch includes the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game.
The run of 60-point games in the rivalry may have extended into last season if Gabriel was healthy for the Sooners.
The left-handed quarterback comes into Saturday with 15 touchdown passes, which is five more than Ewers' season total.
Gabriel has four 300-yard performances this season and he leads an Oklahoma offense that averages 510 total yards per game.
Ewers has two 300-yard outings in 2023, both of which occurred against Texas' two Top 25 opponents. He leads an offense that is not far behind Oklahoma's average at 478.4 total yards per game.
Both defenses have only allowed one opponent to get over the 20-point mark, but this may be a case where two high-quality offenses overwhelm two solid defenses and chaos ensues.
After all, that has been the theme of the Red River Rivalry for most of the last decade.
UCF (-2) at Kansas
Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Fox
The rest of the Big 12 behind Oklahoma and Texas is one giant mess.
The West Virginia Mountaineers are the only other undefeated team left in conference play and the league is waiting for the new arrivals from the American Athletic Conference to get on the board.
The UCF Knights could change that form for the AAC defectors on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks because of their edge at quarterback.
John Rhys Plumlee will be back under center after a three-game injury absence, per Action Network's Brett McMurphy. Kansas' Jalon Daniels is doubtful due to a back issue, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Kansas' offense was not competitive without Daniels against Texas last week, and it may struggle to put up points at home without him in the pocket.
UCF put up three totals over 30 points without Plumlee, a sign that its offense is in better overall shape than Kansas' unit.
A healthy quarterback could be what decides the contest in favor of UCF and hands it its first-ever Big 12 conference win.
South Florida (-3.5) at UAB
Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2
The UAB Blazers have quickly been found out as one of the worst teams in the FBS.
UAB is 1-4 under first-year head coach Trent Dilfer and its defense allows 433.6 total yards per game.
The Blazers have not held a FBS opponent under 35 points, and they gave up over 40 points on three occasions.
The South Florida Bulls should be champing at the bit to play UAB's putrid defense, especially after they posted back-to-back 40-point totals against the Navy Midshipmen and Rice Owls.
Those two offensive outbursts came in the game following USF's 17-3 loss to Alabama, and that may be the performance that gets stuck in the mind of college football bettors.
USF proved through two weeks of play in the AAC that it could contend for the league title, and if its offense continues to roll against the poor UAB defense, it could be the first program to reach 3-0 in the AAC.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.