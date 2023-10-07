Best Last-Minute Bets for College Football Week 6 Odds

1 of 3

David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, Noon ET, ABC

The offensive fireworks typically happen early and often inside the Cotton Bowl in early October.

Six of the last eight meetings between Oklahoma and Texas featured at least 60 points. That stretch includes the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game.

The run of 60-point games in the rivalry may have extended into last season if Gabriel was healthy for the Sooners.

The left-handed quarterback comes into Saturday with 15 touchdown passes, which is five more than Ewers' season total.

Gabriel has four 300-yard performances this season and he leads an Oklahoma offense that averages 510 total yards per game.

Ewers has two 300-yard outings in 2023, both of which occurred against Texas' two Top 25 opponents. He leads an offense that is not far behind Oklahoma's average at 478.4 total yards per game.

Both defenses have only allowed one opponent to get over the 20-point mark, but this may be a case where two high-quality offenses overwhelm two solid defenses and chaos ensues.